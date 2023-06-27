AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199 ahead of Prime Day 2023

Apple’s current-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are the company’s best-selling headphones among BGR’s readers. They’re also the earbuds that I use personally, and there are several key reasons that I chose them over rival earphones. For Apple fans who also own other Apple devices, AirPods offer terrific integration and other great features that make them a must-have. And right now, Amazon is offering Apple’s latest active noise cancelling earbuds at the lowest price of 2023 so far.

Normally priced at $249, these are obviously the most expensive true wireless earbuds in Apple’s AirPods lineup. Right now, however, Amazon has AirPods Pro 2 on sale for only $199, which matches this year’s best price. That’s a $50 discount off of Apple’s retail price, and it’s an excellent deal.

If you check out our guide on the best AirPods deals available now, you’ll see that Amazon’s current AirPods Pro 2 deal is at the top of the list. With a price cut this big, it should go without saying that BGR would recommend them so highly.

As I mentioned earlier, AirPods Pro 2 are my earbuds of choice. They’re definitely not perfect, of course, but they’re great for me and other people who already own multiple Apple devices. That’s because they offer some cool integrations that you won’t get with other wireless earphones.

Here’s one example: when I’m working on my Mac, I have my AirPods Pro 2 connected for zooms and FaceTime calls. But when I step away, I can easily bounce them over to my iPhone for voice calls.

There are other cool features you get with AirPods, such as quick pairing and support for Apple’s Find My app. You also get the ability to see the battery life of each earbud as well as the charging case in a widget on your iPhone or the menu bar on a Mac.

On the flip side, AirPods Pro 2 don’t have the best sound quality for the money. The active noise cancelling tech is outstanding, but the bass is lacking and the overall audio quality is a bit dull.

You get much better sound quality from Sony’s latest high-end earbuds, but they also cost more money with a retail price of $278. You also don’t get all the cool integrations with other Apple devices.

Or, if you truly want the best of the best, Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are the most impressive ANC earbuds I’ve ever used. The noise cancelling is just as good as what you’ll find on AirPods Pro 2. Meanwhile, they offer sound quality that is immeasurably better than any AirPods, and even manages to outshine Sony WF-1000XM4, in my opinion. The only real downside is the price, which is quite high at $399.

Meanwhile, Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale with a $50 discount that drops them to just $199. At that price, these popular earbuds should be at the top of your list.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, entry-level AirPods are down to $99. That matches the lowest price so far in 2023, and it’s within $10 of the all-time low price from Black Friday last year.

Be sure to read through BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more AirPods models that are currently on sale.