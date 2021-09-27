$6 Amazon find from a viral TikTok fixes holes in your wall in seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you have screw and nail holes in your walls that you’ve been ignoring? It doesn’t matter if you just moved in or you’ve lived in the same place for years. In either case, there are probably a few holes in your walls that you’ve grown tired of looking at. If you want to fix a hole in the wall, it can be a daunting task for plenty of people out there. That’s true even if the hole is tiny from a nail or a screw. Most of us simply don’t have any experience with repairs like this. Instead, we might rely on a painter or a handyman/woman to take care of the issue for us. But paying someone else to handle your home repairs can get pretty pricey.

Don’t pay someone over $100 to fill a few small holes in your walls. Instead, what if you could pay $6 to patch up every single nail hole and screw hole in your entire house? It’s high time you take a look at the 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool. We found them when they recently went viral on TikTok and they’re currently on sale for $5.98 each at Amazon!

3M High Strength Small Hole Repair, All in One Applicator Tool List Price: $8.99 Price: $5.98 You Save: $3.01 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

How to fix a hole in the wall fast and cheap

A TikTok user called Renaenaa recently posted a video that went on to be viewed and liked millions upon millions of times. That’s about as viral as you can get, of course. The video showcases a wonderfully simple product from 3M. It lets pretty much anyone repair small holes in their drywall in a matter of minutes. Check out the TikTok below to see how easy it is to use the 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool. It really doesn’t take any special skills at all!

As you can clearly see in the video, it couldn’t be any simpler to use this tool to fill a small hole in any wall. After all, there are really only three steps to using the Small Hole Repair Tool.

First, you’ll need to take a hammer and lightly tap the hole so that any protruding bits of drywall get pushed into the wall. Next, squeeze a tiny amount of the spackling compound into the hole. Now flip the tool around and use the flattened edge to softly scrape the wall, thus flattening out the spackle. Now, wait a short while for it to dry, and use the sander that’s built right into the cap to sand down the spackle a bit. That’s it! Now you’re ready to tap a paintbrush to the wall a few times to conceal the repair.

The 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair All in One Applicator Tool is a brilliant Amazon find. Everyone should have one on hand in their house or apartment at all times. This is the kind of tool that’s always going to coming in handy — and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $5.98! There’s really no better way to fix a hole in your wall fast and cheap.

Of note, this awesome product sold out quickly last time we covered it. If it sells out again, you can also pick up a 2-pack instead with a discount!

3M Small Hole Repair Tool Fast Facts

Repair small holes in any wall three times faster than using traditional vinyl spackle

Works perfectly for nail holes, screw holes, nicks, and indentations

Also works on larger hols up to 3 inches in diameter

3M’s primer-enhanced spackling compound works great in any home and resists flashing of paint

You won’t experience any shrinking, cracking, or sagging after making repairs

Get professional-looking results that firmly hold screws and nails after repair

For interior or exterior use

