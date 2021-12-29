5 smart home devices on Amazon you’ll wonder how you ever lived without

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone’s so obsessed with smart home devices on Amazon right now while there are so many good deals. and the reason should be obvious. Well, there are actually a few good reasons. If you really stop to think about it though, there’s one thing that really sets the smart home market apart from other popular consumer technology markets.

With smartphones, laptops, and other similar products, huge innovations only come around once every few years, at best. Meanwhile, there are innovative new smart home gadgets that pop up all the time. It seems like there are amazing new smart home innovations every day! Sure, popular gadgets like smart locks, Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs, and robot vacuums are likely the first things you think of when the topic of smart home devices comes up.

But everyone knows that’s just the tip of the iceberg and cool new gadgets hit the market all the time.

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best smart home deals on Amazon

There are a few smart home gadgets that are always best-sellers among BGR Deals readers. Right now, the best example is the Echo Auto. This awesome gadget adds hands-free Alexa to any car in seconds. It retails for $50, but refurbs are only $19.99 if you get one before they sell out.

Other examples include TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are on sale right now for just $7.50 each, the best-selling Wyze Cam v3 that has awesome features like color night vision, and the newest Nest Thermostat.

Of course, those are all fairly common gadgets that everyone knows about. In this roundup, we’re going to introduce you to five new smart home devices that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without.

Smart cooking

Everything else in your home has smart features and internet connectivity, so why not your cooking gadgets?

The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer is a top-rated air fryer with thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon. This model has a nice big 8-quart capacity and all the regular features you might want in an air fryer, but it also connects to an app on your smartphone where you’ll find recipes and controls. You can even use Alexa to cook your dinner, and it costs about the same as a “dumb” air fryer!

Check out the main takeaways here:

Large 5.5-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying

Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app — start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring

Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes

Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly

Touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart garage doors

Chamberlain’s awesome MyQ smart garage door opener turns any garage door into a smart garage door in a matter of minutes, and it has a new lower price of just $30. Anyone can install it even without any technical knowledge. And it ties into the excellent MyQ app, which is a breeze to use. You’ll never have to wonder again if you forgot to close your garage door while you were rushing out to work or school in the morning!

The newest version of the MyQ that includes Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi is actually on sale right now for $19.98. What’s more, you can use the awesome Amazon Key promotion if Key is available in your area, and you’ll get a $30 Amazon credit. That means Amazon is basically paying you to get a MyQ!

Of note, once the deal on the newer model ends, you can score the original model with a discount. The only real differences are the color and Bluetooth, which most people don’t seem to care about.

Here are key takeaways:

Control nearly any mechanical garage door opener from your iPhone or Android phone

Receive optional notifications anytime your garage door is opened

Available smart home integration

Available voice control thanks to Alexa support — open your garage door with a simple voice command

Limited-time promotion gets you a $30 credit when you buy MyQ and use Amazon’s Key service for in-garage delivery

Check amazon.com/keypromo for the promo code and to determine eligibility

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Wi-Fi List Price: $29.98 Price: $22.99 You Save: $6.99 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Thermostat deal on Amazon

When you think of smart thermostats, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s awesome, but it’s pretty pricey every right now while it’s on sale at Amazon. What you might not realize, however, is that you don’t need to spend over $200 for a connected thermostat with cool features like Alexa and Google voice control.

As a matter of fact, you don’t even need to spend $100 if you pick up an Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat right now while it’s on sale with a nice discount. This might be one of the best smart home deals on Amazon right now.

Here are some key takeaways:

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi smart thermostat brings you terrific smart features at a fraction of the cost of popular smart thermostats

Pays for itself with savings on your heating and electricity bills!

Emerson says the Sensi can save you up to 23% on your energy bills

Most people can install it in about 30 minutes or less with the built-in level and simple installation guide

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit

Also works with SmartThings

Lets you monitor your current and historical usage data

Configure smart alerts to help detect extreme temperature and humidity levels in your home

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Alexa List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.00 You Save: $30.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart curtains

You’ve most likely never heard of the SwitchBot Curtain. Now that you have, however, you’re almost definitely going to want it. Smart curtains are awesome but they’re also very expensive, which is why SwitchBot came up with this brilliant little gadget. Just pop it onto any curtain rod and in just one or two seconds, your regular old curtain can now be controlled using your smartphone. What’s more, you can add scheduling features that automatically open and close your curtains at certain times each day.

And if you really want the full smart curtain experience, add in the $39 SwitchBot Hub Mini. That way, you can tie in your SwitchBot Curtain devices with your smart home system or control them with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

These two gadgets combine to form one of Amazon’s best smart home deals!

Here’s the main info:

Open and close your curtains on a schedule, from your smartphone, or with voice commands!

SwitchBot Curtain installs in just 30 seconds without any tools — no hammering, no screws, and no wires to run

Different versions available for different types of curtain rods

Compatible with curtains that use rings, tabs, and back tabs but not grommets

Available SwitchBot Hub Mini lets you integrate SwitchBot Curtain with your smart home system

SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor Price: $99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SwitchBot Hub Mini Price: $39.00 ($453.49 / 100 cm) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart connectivity

There’s one thing that every single smart home device has in common: it needs internet connectivity to function. If you have areas of your home with spotty Wi-Fi, that means your smart home devices aren’t going to work as well — if they even work at all.

The TP-Link RE105 Wi-Fi range extender is the updated version of TP-Link’s best-selling model ever and has several key performance upgrades. It also operates specifically on the 2.4GHz frequency, which is what all smart home devices use. For under $20, you really can’t go wrong!

This is the key info you should know:

Two external antennas boost Wi-Fi coverage and MIMO technology extends range much further than comparable standard Wi-Fi extenders

extends range much further than comparable standard Wi-Fi extenders Compatible with any Wi-Fi router you already have

Extend your existing wireless network or use AP mode to create a new Wi-Fi access point

Built-in Ethernet port lets you connect a computer, video game console, or smart TV device using a standard Ethernet cable

TP-Link RE105 Wi-Fi range extender List Price: $19.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.