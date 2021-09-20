5 best-selling kitchen appliances have surprise discounts today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ll love all that you can do in the kitchen when you pick up a new appliance. Trying to figure out what appliance can change your cooking skills for the better can be difficult. If you’re finding that you and your family need to cut out some fats, something like an air fryer is a no-brainer purchase. If you’re looking to consolidate different appliances, an Instant Pot is a terrific choice. Amazon has some of the best appliance deals on the market. In fact, an Instant Pot Duo Plus is discounted right now, saving you 12% on one of the most versatile items you can own. Amazon has a surprising amount of discounted best-selling appliances right now that you should take a look at.

It’s not every day that you go to the best-selling appliances page on the Home & Kitchen section of Amazon and see a ton of discounts. But today is a day when that happened! If small appliances are what you have in mind while you’re shopping in mind, today is your lucky day. From air fryers to blenders and also milk frothers, you’ll have your pick. Take a look at the options here.

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen with 13 Cooki… List Price: $119.99 Price: $107.98 You Save: $12.01 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes - Whisk Drink Mixer for Coffee, Mini… List Price: $14.95 Price: $12.74 You Save: $2.21 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending with 700-Watt Base… List Price: $69.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $10.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Co… List Price: $44.99 Price: $29.97 You Save: $15.02 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black+Decker CM1160B-1 CM1160B 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, Black/Stainless Steel List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.91 You Save: $7.08 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-selling appliances include air fryers and more

If you’re looking for an air fryer, you’ll have a hard time finding one much better than the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL. This holds 5.8 quarts of food at a time, allowing you to make plenty for yourself and your family. There are 13 one-touch cooking functions in this and it shows off 360° of air circulation to give an even cook to your foods. You’ll be able to get a great discount on this machine and save 10% by buying it for only $107.98.

COSORI Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen with 13 Cooki… List Price: $119.99 Price: $107.98 You Save: $12.01 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You’ll also love utilizing the Ninja Personal Blender for Smoothies in the morning or for lunch. This comes with a 700-Watt base and two 16-ounce cups. This can cut through whole fruits and veggies and also frozen foods. Save $10 today by getting this for just $59.99. You can also get the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender discounted right now. This is a nine-speed blender that includes a whisk and milk frother attachment. Pick this also up for just $29.97, a 33% savings.

Ninja Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending with 700-Watt Base… List Price: $69.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $10.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Co… List Price: $44.99 Price: $29.97 You Save: $15.02 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Do your mornings properly

Speaking of milk frothers, the Zulay Original Milk Frother is one of the best handheld best-selling appliances. You can make foam for cappuccinos, lattes, frappes, matcha drinks, and more. It is incredibly easy to clean and store. This also comes in so many colors, you will find one for yourself. It’ll cost you only $12.74 today. Pair this with the Black+Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker to start your morning right. This features digital controls and an easy-view water window. Make coffee for yourself and your family for only $22.91 right now.

There are also more discounts to keep an eye on, so you better pay attention. Keep looking at the Home & Kitchen section and also browsing the rest of Amazon. You’ll find more great deals today and every day.

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes - Whisk Drink Mixer for Coffee, Mini… List Price: $14.95 Price: $12.74 You Save: $2.21 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Black+Decker CM1160B-1 CM1160B 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, Black/Stainless Steel List Price: $29.99 Price: $22.91 You Save: $7.08 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.