5 air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with

Air fryers are so great. Are you wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon? We’re here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. People love these great gadgets and they cook with them often. But many air fryer owners have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh.

We’ve all been there. You find a few great recipes you like and you just keep using them over and over again. That means you never really put any effort into finding anything new. Many people use their air fryers to reheat food as well. That’s definitely a smart way to get more use out of this great gadget. Even still, you’re definitely not getting the most out of your favorite kitchen appliance if you only use it to cook three different dishes and reheat your cold leftovers.

The good news is that there’s a wonderfully simple and inexpensive way to get out of your air fryer rut. We’ll show you five different best-selling air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with, and they’ll provide you with hundreds and hundreds of delicious recipes to whip up in your favorite kitchen appliance.

Air fryer deals you need to see

Before we get to all the air fryer cookbooks we’re going to recommend, there’s something else we need to cover. If you’re looking for a new air fryer, now is definitely the time to get one.

Best air fryer cookbooks

There are three different types of people when it comes to air fryers.

People in the first group have air fryers and they love them. Those who are in the second group have air fryers and want to love them. But they’re not sure where to start to find great air fryer recipes. And people in the third group have no clue what all the fuss is all about. That’s often because they’ve never used an air fryer before.

No matter where you fall on the air fryer spectrum, there’s one thing you need to know: A great air fryer cookbook is a must. Air Fryers are so terrific because they make it quick and easy to fry up deliciously crispy food. You also don’t need all the oil you would have to dump into a deep fryer or skillet. As a result, your dish is so much healthier than it would be with traditional frying. Plus, it still tastes great! The problem for so many people is that they don’t know where to start. Then for other people, they fall into a rut so they just keep making the same handful of air fryer recipes over and over again.

In a nutshell, you absolutely need to have one or two high-quality air fryer cookbooks in your life!

You can check out our top 5 favorite air fryer cookbooks on Amazon by scrolling down below. We have also included links to the printed versions as well as Amazon’s Kindle eBook versions that so many people prefer. Remember, Kindle books work in the Kindle app on any computer, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, not just on Kindle eBook readers.

