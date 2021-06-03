5 air fryer cookbooks on Amazon that’ll be game-changers in your kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Air fryers are awesome. If you’re wondering whether or not you should jump on the air fryer bandwagon that everyone seems to be on these days, we’re here to tell you that the answer is beyond simple. Yes, you absolutely, without question, need one in your life. These brilliant gadgets can cook up deliciously crispy food with little or even no added oil, which is terrific. But there is one problem that so many air fryer owners out there face. As much as people love these devices and as often as they cook with them, many air fryer owners often have trouble finding new recipes to try in order to help keep things fresh. We’ve all been there: you find a few great recipes you like and you just keep using them over and over again without ever really putting any effort into finding anything new. Many people use their air fryers to reheat food as well, and that’s definitely a smart way to get more use out of it. Even still, you’re definitely not getting the most out of your favorite kitchen appliance if you only use it to cook three different dishes and reheat your cold leftovers.

The good news is that there’s a wonderfully simple and inexpensive way to get out of your air fryer rut. We’ll show you five different best-selling air fryer cookbooks that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with, and they’ll provide you with hundreds and hundreds of delicious recipes to whip up in your favorite kitchen appliance.

There are three different types of people when it comes to air fryers.

People in the first group have air fryers and they love them. Those who are in the second group have air fryers and want to love them, but they’re not sure where to start to find great air fryer recipes. And people in the third group have no clue what all the fuss is all about because they’ve never used an air fryer before. No matter where you fall on the air fryer spectrum, there’s one thing you need to know: A great air fryer cookbook is a must. Air Fryers are so terrific because they make it quick and easy to fry up deliciously crispy food without all the oil you would have to dump into a deep fryer or skillet. As a result, your dish is so much healthier than it would be with traditional frying — and it still tastes great! The problem for so many people is that they don’t know where to start. Then for other people, they fall into a rut so they just keep making the same handful of air fryer recipes over and over again.

In a nutshell, you absolutely need to have one or two high-quality air fryer cookbooks in your life!

You can check out our top 5 favorite air fryer cookbooks on Amazon by scrolling down below. We have also included links to the printed versions as well as Amazon’s Kindle eBook versions that so many people prefer. Remember, Kindle books work in the Kindle app on any computer, iPhone, iPad, or Android device, not just on Kindle eBook readers.

Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users

Air Fryer Cookbook: 600 Effortless Air Fryer Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users



The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer

The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook: The 75 Best Healthy Recipes for Your Air Fryer



The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: Amazingly Easy Recipes to Fry, Bake, Grill, and Roast with Your Air Fryer



The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020

The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners 2020



Keto Air Fryer: 100+ Delicious Low-Carb Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight

Keto Air Fryer: 100+ Delicious Low-Carb Recipes to Heal Your Body & Help You Lose Weight



