If you want any professional-grade quadcopter drone from a big-name brand, it can easily set you back $1,000 or even more. At best, you’re going to spend $800 for a model that has decent features and a 3-axis gimbal for the camera. That’s one of several reasons why we’re such big fans of the Potensic Dreamer Pro. It’s a relatively new model from a popular brand with a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal, and it can easily go toe-to-toe with drones in the $800-$1,000+ range. But instead of having to pay $1,000 or more to pick one up, this great quadcopter retails for a small fraction of that sky-high price.

That’s especially true right now, thanks to a surprisingly good deal you can take advantage of for a limited time. Amazon has a coupon you can clip today that will get you a Dreamer Pro for just $379.99 instead of $430. This sale matching the all-time low price for this model, and it’s less than half what you’ll pay for a comparable drone from the top brand in the quadcopter market. How awesome is that?!

Anyone who knows anything at all about drones can probably name the go-to pro-grade quadcopter drone for amateurs and professionals on a budget. You also know that it costs $800 minimum. It’s a high-quality quadcopter with pretty much all the key features you need, including a 4K camera that captures stunning video and a 3-axis gimbal that stabilizes video and still images captured during flight. On top of that, intelligent software and flight features round out the experience.

It should go without saying that not everyone has an extra $800 lying around that they’re willing to spend on a drone, no matter how great it is. If you’re looking for a terrific alternative that checks all the same main boxes for much less money, you’ve definitely come to the right place.

Potensic’s Dreamer Pro offers professional-grade quality and features at a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable model from other companies. You get 28 minutes of flight time per charge, a stunning 4K camera with a high-quality Sony sensor, a 3-axis gimbal for outstanding video and image stabilization, and more. On top of all that, the Dreamer Pro is packed full of smart features that will help with any content you might be shooting. Examples include a “follow me” mode that tracks moving objects and people, circle mode that flies in a perfect circle around any center point, path mode that lets you draw out a flight pattern the drone will fly on its own, 2-kilometer transmission range, and so much more.

This excellent Potensic drone is absolutely on par with the market leader and other quadcopters that fall into the $800 – $1,200 price range, yet the Potensic Dreamer Pro retails for just $430 — about half the price of comparable models from leading brands. Head over to Amazon and pick one up now, however, and you can save an extra $50 thanks to the clippable coupon. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this fantastic bargain.

Potensic Dreamer Pro Drones with Camera for Adults, 3-Axis Gimbal GPS Quadcopter with 2KM FPV T… List Price:$429.99 Price:$379.99 You Save:$50.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the main takeaways you need to know about:

The 4K camera with a 1/3-inch SONY CMOS sensor and the 3-axis gimbal combine capture stunning video that is stable and free from shakes and jitters

Capture and record aerial footage or stream live to your smartphone with a transmission range of up to 1.24 miles

Potensic’s exclusive PowerAC dynamic system creates bursts of 3x power that are great for tricks

Advanced stabilization system makes it easy to fly smoothly in still conditions or with a light breeze

Includes a 32GB SD card and a special carrying case

