If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 isn’t happening until sometime in June this year, but it sure seems like it might’ve started early. Why? Well, it’s because there are so many shockingly good deals right now on Amazon, of course. Head over to Amazon’s deals section and you can find an endless stream of best-selling products that are on sale with surprisingly deep discounts. Examples include AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021, a spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for just $9.90, real diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers are raving about for just $59.90, a best-selling mattress topper with the deepest discount we’ve seen, a brilliant ThermoPro grill accessory that makes it so easy to cook the perfect steak every time for just $34.99, and so much more.



Believe it or not, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. On top of all those amazing deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Today's Top Deal The biggest Amazon device sale of 2021 is here — you won't believe these crazy deals! Price:$14.99-$279.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Do you subscribe to Amazon’s ridiculously popular Prime service? If so, you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows. You definitely need to check out this page on Amazon — so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. On top of that, Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and discounts.

You can always find dozens or even 100+ terrific deals to be found in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Today, we’ve selected 10 great bargains that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.

Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler (AS SEEN ON Shark Tank) - Set of 2 and Sl… List Price:$24.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 1400Pa Super-Strong Suction, Ultra Slim, Automatic Self-Charging R… List Price:$158.99 Price:$123.09 You Save:$35.90 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spy Camera Charger - Hidden Camera - Premium Pack - Mini Spy Camera 1080p - USB Charger Camera… List Price:$36.99 Price:$33.93 You Save:$3.06 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Portable Charger 26800mAh【2020 Upgrade High Capacity】Power Bank Ultra Compact External Batt… List Price:$25.95 Price:$22.18 You Save:$3.77 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1080P Webcam with Microphone, C960 Web Camera, 2 Mics Streaming Webcam, 90°View Computer Camer… List Price:$31.99 Price:$25.91 You Save:$6.08 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BUBM Desk Pad Protector Office Desk Mat, Waterproof PU Leather Desk Writing Mat Laptop Large Mo… List Price:$17.99 Price:$14.39 You Save:$3.60 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

morpilot Dog Carrier, Portable Cat Carrier Pet Travel Carrier Bag for Cats and Small Dogs, Brea… List Price:$34.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$3.50 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PETAFLOP Floating Wall Shelves Set of 3, Rustic Wood Storage Shelf for Bathroom, Bedroom, Kitch… List Price:$26.99 Price:$23.75 You Save:$3.24 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aootek 182 Led Solar outdoor motion sensor lights upgraded Solar Panel to 15.3 in2 and 3 modes(… List Price:$29.95 Price:$24.95 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Scales for Body Weight Healthkeep Bathroom Scale Smart Wireless Digital Scale with Body Fat%, H… List Price:$27.99 Price:$20.99 You Save:$7.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.