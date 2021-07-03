Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Amazon Home Theater Projector Deals
    12:10 Deals

    Why buy a new TV when a 120″ home theater projector is half the price?
  2. Amazon Deals
    07:58 Deals

    10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Alexa in your car for $20, $330 robot v…
  3. Wyze Cam v3
    15:24 Deals

    Amazing Wyze Cam v3 feature can colorize night vision – and it’s only $33
  4. Grocery Shopping Hack
    08:45 Deals

    This viral grocery shopping hack from TikTok only takes one $18 purchase at Amazon
Deals

10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Alexa in your car for $20, $330 robot vacuum for $149, $14 nonstick pan, more

July 3rd, 2021 at 7:58 AM
By
Amazon Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The July 4th weekend has finally arrived, which means people are getting ready to party for Independence Day 2021. Before you fire up the grill and watch all those fireworks, however, we’ve got some seriously spectacular daily deals for you to check out. Highlights from Saturday’s big roundup include:

Scroll through all of Saturday’s best bargains below!

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Skillet Frying Pan Egg Pan Omelet Pan, Nonstick Cookware Granite Coating… List Price:$16.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$7.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Certified Refurbished Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$44.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$25.00 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Alexa Smart Plugs - Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch Works With Alexa Echo Google Home, Re… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.49 You Save:$4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: 3591TPTU Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Shockproof Protective Phone… Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$74.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$25.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Re… List Price:$229.99 Price:$143.99 You Save:$86.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Proscenic M6 PRO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, Alexa & Google Home & App Contro… List Price:$299.00 Price:$149.50 You Save:$149.50 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: WNVTTLJ3 YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$70.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Spring Assisted Knife - Pocket Folding Knife - Military Style - Boy Scouts Knife - Tactical Kni… List Price:$16.00 Price:$9.99 You Save:$6.01 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Tags:

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information