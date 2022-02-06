10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $179 AirPods Pro, $4 Alexa smart plugs, Blink Cameras, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $179.99 Buy from Apple $249.00

This is been a cold, cold weekend in many parts of the East and South here in the US. Luckily, there are some phenomenal deals out there to keep you warm on Sunday.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to Black Friday’s price over at Amazon, and AirPods 3 hit an all-time low of $149.99. There are also popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $4.24 each, which is crazy. Some companies charge $25 or even more for a smart plug!

On top of all that, there are some Super TV deals ahead of the big game next weekend that you really should see. Check out the best ones right here!

Of course, any or all of these deals could disappear before you know it. That means you need to hurry or you might miss out.

And if you want to see even more great sales, check out Amazon’s Gold Box Deals page.

Sunday’s best deals

Here are our picks for the 10 best daily deals you can get on Sunday, February 6th, 2022:

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$169.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$19.01 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$3.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… Price:$24.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$32.49 You Save:$17.50 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return with Federal E-file [Amazon Ex… List Price:$89.99 Price:$54.99 You Save:$35.00 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $4.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$12.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!