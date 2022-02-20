10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, $5 smart plugs, coffee pods, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
If holiday weekends are good for one thing, it’s scoring great deals on popular products. Okay fine, having an extra day off work or school might be even better. But finding fantastic deals is a close second, and we found 10 of them that our readers are going to love. Plus, as always, we tossed in a few bonus deals for you, too.
Here, we’ve gathered all of our favorite deals of the day. Also be sure to check out Amazon’s daily deals page for more terrific sales.
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush
Sunday’s best deals
These are our picks for the 10 best daily deals on Sunday, February 20, 2022:
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $174.98 instead of $249 🚨
- Another amazing deal gets you AirPods 2 for just $99.99
- On top of those deals, AirPods 3 are $169 and AirPods Max have a massive $100 discount in every color
- The brand new Blink Video Doorbell rocketed to #1 in Amazon’s huge doorbells cateogry — now it’s on sale with a discount for the first time ever!
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews are half off at $19.99! 💤
- Get best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google for just $4.74 each
- Willing to pay a little more? Get #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa smart plugs on sale at the lowest price of 2022 — just $6.25 each
- Amazon is running a MASSIVE sale on VitaCup coffee pods with two pages of deals!
- There’s a rare discount that gets you a Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- The newest-generation Nest Thermostat is on sale for $99, which is the best price of the year so far
- Turn your shower into a spa with this incredible dual rainfall shower head and handheld washer for just $49.49! 🚿🙌
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
