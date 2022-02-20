Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $175 AirPods Pro, $5 smart plugs, coffee pods, more

Maren Estrada
February 20th, 2022 at 7:59 AM
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

If holiday weekends are good for one thing, it’s scoring great deals on popular products. Okay fine, having an extra day off work or school might be even better. But finding fantastic deals is a close second, and we found 10 of them that our readers are going to love. Plus, as always, we tossed in a few bonus deals for you, too.

Here, we’ve gathered all of our favorite deals of the day. Also be sure to check out Amazon’s daily deals page for more terrific sales.

Sunday’s best deals

These are our picks for the 10 best daily deals on Sunday, February 20, 2022:

You’ll find more information about these awesome weekend deals right here:

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified & Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$22.97 Price:$18.97 You Save:$4.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, Black List Price:$49.94 Price:$44.97 You Save:$4.97 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.00 You Save:$30.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VitaCup Genius Keto Coffee Pods, Increase Energy & Focus with MCT Oil, Turmeric, B Vitamins, D3… List Price:$24.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$10.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Shower Head, 8 Inch High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head/Handheld Shower Combo with 11 Inch Exten… List Price:$65.99 Price:$49.49 You Save:$16.50 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, for home automation, Works with Alexa- A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Buy NowCoupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

