10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Saturday (including a price mistake!)

Maren Estrada
December 4th, 2021 at 7:58 AM
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday 2021 is long gone and so is Cyber Monday 2021. It was great that so many best-selling deals stuck around for Cyber Week, but now that’s over too.

Does that mean all the best deals are now done? Not a chance.

Believe it or not, some of the hottest deals from Black Friday and Cyber Week are still available right now. And we’ve rounded up 10 particularly excellent sales for you to check out on Saturday. Definitely check them out down below. Also, you’ll find even more deals in Amazon’s epic holiday sale, which has already begun.

Saturday’s best deals

Amazon package at front door step on brick steps
An Amazon box was delivered and left on the front steps of someone’s house. Image source: Kits Pix/Adobe

We’ve rounded up 10 particularly amazing deals for you to check out on Saturday. Don’t miss these incredible sales or you’ll be kicking yourself!

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$109.00 You Save:$50.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test, AncestryDNA Testing Kit with 35+ Traits,… List Price:$119.00 Price:$69.00 You Save:$50.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt, Black/gray List Price:$119.99 Price:$99.99 ($1.28 / Ounce) You Save:$20.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Introducing Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV con… List Price:$54.99 Price:$34.99 You Save:$20.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb | Alexa smart home starter kit List Price:$54.98 Price:$19.99 You Save:$34.99 (64%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

