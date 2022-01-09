10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Sunday is supposed to be the most restful day of your weekend. Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out like that. Lucky for you, you've got some incredible Amazon deals to check out before you get your day started. That way, you can save money on the hottest products no matter where your day takes you.
There are some truly incredible sales happening right now at Amazon. First, ultra-popular at-home COVID-19 rapid tests have a shocking discount. On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are back down to Black Friday's price of just $189.99. Then, on top of all that, you can save a whopping 50% and get Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 84,000 5-star reviews for just $19.99!
Definitely check out Amazon's Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available right now. And in this roundup, we'll share our picks for the 10 very best deals you'll find on Amazon right now.
Sunday's best deals
It goes without saying that you should stock up on On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits while they're discounted and shipping out fast. iHealth COVID-19 test kits are also available to order, but they might take a bit longer to be delivered.
On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back down to $189.99 and there are several other awesome deals to check out. See our picks for the 10 top deals of the day down below.
- 🚨 Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a shcoking 38% discount!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests are in stock and iHealth COVID rapid tests are only $17.98 for a box of two tests
- Also, you should stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they're back in stock
- Want N95 masks instead? 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks are both available again at great prices on Amazon
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $189.99 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple's AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 84,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today — get queen sheets for just $19.99!
- Amazon is running a huge one-day sale on Quest protein bars and protein snacks.
- The Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush is the brand's #1 top-seller — get one today for $23.99 instead of $40
- Amazon's #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that slashes it to a new all-time low price!
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon's terms and conditions for more
- If you can't get that deal, Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.74 each
- Apple's newest 10.2-inch iPad wasn't on sale at all for Black Friday 2021 — now, however, it has the first discount of the season!
- The super popular Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to $69.99 instead of $110, and it might sell out soon
- Amazon has the Apple Watch SE back down to Black Friday's all-time low price of just $229!
Check out all of today's hottest deals down below.On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.88 You Save:$15.11 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Quest Nutrition Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars, High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto Friendl… List Price:$17.56 Price:$13.17 You Save:$4.39 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, Shadow Black, HY1200/06 List Price:$39.95 Price:$23.99 You Save:$15.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$38.06 You Save:$14.90 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver List Price:$479.00 Price:$449.00 You Save:$30.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean Air Fryer, XL 6 Quart 8-in-1 Electric Hot Air Fryer Oven Oilless Cooker, Large Family S… List Price:$109.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$30.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month's best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.