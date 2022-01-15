10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID home tests, $139 AirPods 3, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We're not sure exactly what's going on this weekend at Amazon, but you really need to check it out. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member, that is. Head over to Amazon's Gold Box deals page and you'll see dozens and dozens of Prime Early Access deals. Seriously, you don't want to miss out on this surprise sale!

There's no telling when these Prime-only Amazon deals will end, though. So definitely check it out soon or you might miss out on some big savings.

Lucky for you, however, that there are plenty of other deals available this weekend that are even better than those Prime Early Access deals! In this roundup, we're going to show you our top 10 Amazon deals that are available on Saturday.

Saturday's best deals

First things first. The biggest news is definitely the fact that On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are back in stock with a massive discount and ready to ship out fast. What's more, they have a deep 40% discount that slashes 2-packs to a new all-time low price.

On/Go tests are our readers' favorite COVID home test kits by a wide margin. Stock up while you can. Also, iHealth COVID-19 test kits are back in stock right now, but they might take a bit longer to be delivered.

One important thing to note is that a lot of COVID-19 rapid test kit orders are shipping faster than Amazon says. In fact, the past two times I personally ordered tests, they were delivered in under a week. Amazon's initial delivery estimates were around 2 weeks, so you might get lucky too.

Beyond that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back down to $189.99 and AirPods 3 are on sale at an all-time low price of just $139.99. That's crazy!

See our picks for the 10 top deals of the day down below.

Check out all of today's hottest deals down below.

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price: $24.00 Price: $23.99 You Save: $0.01 (0%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $179.00 Price: $139.99 You Save: $39.01 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $39.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price: $52.96 Price: $35.76 You Save: $17.20 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

simplehuman Rectangular Dual Compartment Recycling Kitchen Step Trash Can, 46 Liter, Brushed St… List Price: $149.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $30.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver List Price: $479.00 Price: $449.00 You Save: $30.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean Air Fryer, 6 Quart Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker, Deluxe Temperature and… List Price: $109.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $30.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price: $24.99 Price: $0.99 You Save: $24.00 (96%) Buy Now Coupon Code: PLUG Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month's best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.