10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
It might be 2022 right now, but over at Amazon it’s like Black Friday 2021 never ended. Seriously, we can’t believe how impressive some of these deals are! From deep discounts on best-sellers to rare sales on hard-to-find gems, Amazon has all the bases covered. Definitely check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available on Sunday.
Want to see some highlights?
The biggest news is definitely the fact that Amazon’s #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount. They ship out fast and you can get 2-packs right now for $24.88 instead of $40.
Looking for another option? The #2 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 test kits are down to just $17.98 for a box with two tests.
On top of that, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are somehow back on sale with a $52 discount and the Apple Watch SE is only $229 if you grab one before they sell out.
Check out our picks for the 10 top Amazon deals of the day for Sunday down below.
- 🚨 Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock at Amazon with a shcoking 38% discount!
- If those tests sell out, iHealth COVID rapid tests are only $17.98 for a box of two tests
- Also, you might want to stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Want N95 masks instead? Our readers have been flooding Amazon now that 3M N95 masks and Honeywell N95 masks are in stock at great prices
- Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.24 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $197 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- Also of note, Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- The insanely popular Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight smart home security camera has a RARE discount that drops it to its lowest price since the summertime
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 112,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $20 each
- The Apple Watch SE is down to just $229 if you hurry, but several models are now sold out
- Get the top-rated Instant Pot accessory set on Amazon for a new lower retail price of $36.99 — it has everything you need to step up your Instant Pot game!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is back on sale for only $29.99
- Want a Roku player instead? Grab the hot new Roku Express 4K+ while it’s down to the same low price of $29.99
- The $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG
- Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon’s terms and conditions for more
Check out all of today’s hottest deals down below.On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.88 You Save:$15.11 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - A Certified Compatible with Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4-… List Price:$26.97 Price:$16.97 You Save:$10.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$43.06 You Save:$9.90 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$20.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pot 5,6,8 Qt, 2 Steamer Baskets, Springform Pan, Egg… Price:$36.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device List Price:$24.99 Price:$0.99 You Save:$24.00 (96%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.