Whether you’re just an occasional streamer or the most avid Netflix fan out there, you have to admit that 2021 hasn’t exactly been a stellar year so far for Netflix. In spite of the most recent price increase that just hit subscribers this past February, the quality of Netflix’s original shows and movies has definitely not risen to the high bar set late last year with incredible content like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton. Worse yet, so much of Netflix’s original content strategy has been devolving recently. It seems like the streaming giant is moving away from high-profile, high-quality releases in favor of trying to churn out as much as possible. Unfortunately, that mostly means increasing the volume of categories like reality TV.

It goes without saying that there’s a big market for trashy reality TV. That said, we would hate to see Netflix go that route at the expense of the high-quality programming we’ve grown to love over the years. Both can coexist, and we’re hoping Netflix’s April 2021 releases will prove that the streamer is still focusing on high-quality content.

Today's Top Deal Amazon shoppers are going nuts for this 22-piece screwdriver set on sale for just $22 Price:$21.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

We’ve already covered the full slate of content set to hit Netflix in April 2021, plus we zeroed in specifically on all the new Netflix originals coming this month. Originals are obviously Netflix’s bread and butter, so plenty of subscribers like to focus on that content.

Netflix fans always want to see the new originals scheduled to be released each month, and there are definitely a few hotly anticipated releases coming down the pipe. The most notable among them has to be Shadow and Bone, which is set to premiere on April 23rd. It’s shaping up to be an epic new fantasy series and it definitely could be Netflix subscribers’ newest obsession.

If you want to concentrate solely on movies, Netflix has a whopping 52 new additions on the calendar for April 2021. That includes various films that have been licensed from third-party studios as well as plenty of new Netflix original movies like Thunder Force starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, and Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin.

Do you want to see all the other movies Netflix has on the docket this month? All 52 new films are listed below along with links where available and the dates they’ll be released.

Streaming April 1st

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Yes Man

Streaming April 2nd

Streaming April 3rd

Escape from Planet Earth

Streaming April 4th

What Lies Below

Streaming April 5th

Coded Bias

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 9th

Streaming April 10th

The Stand-In

Streaming April 11th

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Streaming April 12th

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Streaming April 13th

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 14th

The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳

Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 15th

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵

Streaming April 16th

Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Crimson Peak

Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Streaming April 19th

Miss Sloane

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Streaming April 27th

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Streaming April 28th

Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming April 29th

Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM

Release Date TBD

The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

Today's Top Deal Crazy Amazon coupon gets you best-selling Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $2.10 each! List Price:$27.99 Price:$8.39 You Save:$19.60 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: SPXNK4C6 Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission