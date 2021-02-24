A newly unearthed iPhone hack shows how users can quickly rearrange multiple apps on their home screen all at once.

The nifty trick makes it a lot easier for people to set up their iPhone exactly how they want.

As an avid iPhone user for more than a decade, I don’t typically come across iPhone tips and tricks that I haven’t encountered before. And sure, new tricks and workarounds inevitably bubble up to the surface every time Apple introduces a new iteration of iOS, but those discoveries are typically unearthed slowly but surely over the beta release period.

But every once in a blue moon, a new trick will appear out of nowhere and blow me away. And today, my friends, is one of those days. The most recent example comes to us via TikTok of all places. The trick in question provides for an incredibly efficient way for users to move apps en masse to a completely different phone screen. The tip is a lifesaver for anyone keen on reorganizing the layout of their iPhone or iPad.

Say, for example, you want to move 8 applications from your home screen to the second page of apps on your device. Normally, you’d press down on an app and select the “Edit Home Screen” option from the contextual menu. Once the apps started wiggling, you’d manually drag each application, one by one, from the home screen to the second page of apps. Needless to say, this can quickly get tedious, especially if you’re trying to move apps from the home screen to, say, the fifth page of apps on your iPhone.

This iPhone trick, however, allows you to simultaneously select multiple applications and move them to another page all at once. Here’s how it works.

To get started, long-press on an app icon until the contextual menu appears. From there, select the “Edit Home Screen” selection. Once the applications start wiggling, press down on an application you’d like to move to another page and move it slightly in any direction. You’ll want to make sure that you keep your finger pressed down on the app the entire time. From there, with your finger still on the screen, take your other finger and simply tap every other application you’d like to move to another page. Upon doing so, you’ll see every newly-tapped application be whisked away to the first app icon’s location. It may seem like you’re adding all of the apps into a folder, but that’s not the case.

Once you’ve selected every app you want to move, drag the collection of app icons to the right or left, depending on which page you want to move them to. Upon doing that, all of the selected apps will re-appear on the new page.

A video demonstrating how it’s done can be seen below:

