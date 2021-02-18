Season 2 of For All Mankind premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, with a new episode of the series added to the streamer every Friday thereafter.



Alongside the new show, Apple TV+ has also launched a few multimedia experiences to complement the series.

They include an official For All Mankind podcast, new episodes of which will debut each Friday that a new episode airs, as well as a For All Mankind AR experience that can be downloaded from the App Store on the iPhone and iPad.



As part of the 2021 release slate for Apple TV+, Friday will see the debut of a new season of For All Mankind, the streamer’s alternative history of the space race in which the US and Soviet Union competed for supremacy.

If you have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll be able to check out the premiere of Season 2 of the show Friday, February 19, with an additional new episode added to the service each Friday thereafter — and can we just say, this is a timely addition to the streamer, the day after NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars, eh? At any rate, fans of the show can check out a sneak peek from the first episode below, and when you’re done with that, Apple also has a few different multimedia experiences to complement the series itself — including an AR experience as well as a For All Mankind official podcast.

Today's Top Deal These sleek black masks have NEVER gone on sale before — now they're 20% off at Amazon! List Price:$26.25 Price:$21.00 You Save:$6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: CIGHI6XM Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

First things first, about the new episode itself: In the Season 2 premiere, titled “Every Little Thing,” we pick back up with the story almost a decade later. Space technology and lunar exploration have made huge strides, but a solar storm threatens the astronauts at the Jamestown base.

From Apple’s description of the new season: “For All Mankind season two picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War, and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.”

There’s an increasing militarization of the US space efforts this season, too, with the Department of Defense having moved into Mission Control.

As noted above, the companion show experiences include For All Mankind: The Official Podcast hosted by Krys Marshall, who plays Commander Danielle Poole in the series. In the podcast, she’ll talk to other actors from the series, as well as space experts and former astronauts — in addition to airing never-before-heard audio showing how astronauts and NASA make space travel possible. The 10-episode podcast, produced in partnership with At Will Media, will premiere its first episode Friday, alongside the premiere of the show itself. New episodes of the podcast will then debut every Friday after that.

The For All Mankind augmented reality experience, meanwhile, is titled For All Mankind: Time Capsule and can be downloaded for free from the App Store in the US for iPhone or iPad. With this interactive app, users will join the character Danny Stevens, who’s the son of astronauts Gordo and Tracy Stevens in the show, in the decade between the show’s first and second seasons. “Through an interactive AR experience,” Apple explains, “fans join Danny as he examines keepsakes full of details about the off-screen lives of the characters and world of For All Mankind, where every object tells a story.”