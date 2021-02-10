Apple is reportedly working on at least two foldable iPhone prototypes, but a new video suggests that the company has already decided which model it wants to produce.

In a new episode of Front Page Tech, host Jon Prosser cites sources who claim that Apple is leaning toward a clamshell design similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Prosser also says that there’s no way the foldable iPhone comes out before 2023.

Apple doesn’t always jump on trends as quickly as the competition, but it rarely waits long before putting its own spin on a new smartphone feature or design. Over the past several years, we watched as the size of the iPhone’s display grew substantially, we were introduced to the notch, and we saw Face ID replace Touch ID — and all of these were preceded by similar changes on Android phones. So what wave will Apple ride next?

According to recent reports, Apple is deep in development on the first foldable iPhone — following in the footsteps of Samsung, Motorola, and others that have released smartphones with hinges in recent years. We don’t expect to see the so-called “iPhone Flip” any time soon, but leaks are starting to trickle out at a faster clip.

In a recent episode of his YouTube show Front Page Tech, Jon Prosser provided a few interesting updates about the foldable iPhone. The prolific leaker had previously reported that there were actually two foldable iPhone prototypes in the works: One would be a clamshell design similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr, and the other would mirror the form factor of the Galaxy Fold, complete with a massive, square display.

The last we heard, both prototypes were either in testing or had recently completed testing, but now, Prosser believes he knows which of the two models is likely to be the one Apple ends up releasing. According to Prosser’s video, Apple is “leaning heavily in the favor” of the clamshell version of the foldable iPhone:

Prosser’s sources say that the clamshell iPhone is now in the driver’s seat behind the scenes, but they couldn’t say why that was the case. As Prosser postulates, there’s a chance that the clamshell prototype simply tested better than the larger foldable. It might also have something to do with Apple’s partnership with Samsung, as the Galaxy S maker will likely be providing Apple with the displays for its first foldable phone.

Additionally, Prosser’s sources tell him that Apple wants to offer the foldable iPhone in multiple colors, and more specifically, “fun colors, similar to what we get with base model iPhones.” Think of the blue, green, and red colors of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini as opposed to the graphite and silver of the Pro models. As Prosser points out, this might give us a hint as to the type of consumer that Apple is targeting with its foldable phone.

Finally, Prosser casts doubt on any projections suggesting the iPhone Flip will be out in 2022.