February is a particularly lackluster month for Netflix, which doesn’t have many hotly anticipated titles set to premiere over the course of the month.

It’s particularly disappointing when you consider the fact that Netflix just raised the prices of its top two subscription plans just two short months ago.

Anyone looking to see what else is out there should definitely check out Tubi, a completely free streaming platform that just announced its February release schedule.

Any Netflix subscriber who has scrolled through Netflix’s February 2021 releases list will tell you that next month is a fantastic month… to spend some time checking out other streaming platforms. Netflix hiked the prices of its two top subscription tiers just two months ago in November, and the timing couldn’t have been worse. November itself was a pretty weak month, though things picked up a bit in December and January. February will see Netflix reverse course yet again, however, because the hotly anticipated releases are few and far between.

Where Netflix original movies are concerned, there are two in particular that stand out. I Care A Lot could be the new movie of the month. It stars Rosamund Pike as a grifter who swindles elderly people out of their life savings by becoming their legal guardian. Next up is Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington as a director whose relationship with his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, hits a rough patch as they wait for the critics’ reviews of his first film. Beyond that, it doesn’t look like there’s much else to get excited about — check out our earlier coverage to see all 45 Netflix originals coming in February 2021.

If ever there was a month to see what other streaming platforms have to offer, it’s February. And we’re not just talking about other premium platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, mind you. Tubi is growing in popularity each and every month thanks to an ever-expanding content library that is now home to more than 30,000 titles.

Oh, and you can stream each and every one of them for free.

In February, Tubi is adding another 44 movies and series to its arsenal, and there are definitely some fan favorites to look forward to. Highlights include Layer Cake, American Hustle, the criminally underrated Road To Perdition that features Tom Hanks leading an all-star cast, Biutiful, My Girl, Across the Universe, Romeo & Juliet, and more. You’ll find the full list of Tubi’s upcoming February releases down below, and they’ll all be available to stream for free starting on February 1st.

Action

24: Redemption (2008)

Layer Cake (2004)

Unstoppable (2010)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Comedy

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Crash Pad (2017)

Dance Flick (2009)

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)

The Perfect Match (2016)

Where’s the Money? (2017)

Drama

American Hustle (2013)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Concussion (2015)

Double Platinum (1999)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Still Alice (2014)

Horror

Texas Chainsaw (2013) – starting 2/7

Urban Legends: Final Cut (2000)

Kids & Family

Annie (2014)

Madea’s Tough Love (2015)

My Girl (1991)

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

Norm of the North (2016)

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2018)

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)

The Water Horse (2007)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

Romance

Across the Universe (2007)

Biutiful (2010)

Lonely Hearts (2006)

Little Italy (2018)

In a Relationship (2018)

New in Town (2009)

Romeo & Juliet (2013)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Thriller

Obsessed (2009)

The Call (2013)

Seeking Justice (2011)

Unthinkable (2010)

Wild Things (1998)

TV Series

24: Live Another Day (2014)

24: Legacy (2017)