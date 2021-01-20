- The Netflix February 2021 releases list is now official and it’s packed full of titles from start to finish.
- Netflix fans will find plenty of new third-party titles to look forward to, but people are always more interested in the new original content that Netflix has in store.
- Here, we’ll run through the full schedule of original movies, series, and specials that are coming to Netflix in February.
Well, Netflix fans, we have good news and bad news for you today. The good news is that Netflix has announced its full release schedule for February 2021. The bad news is that unfortunately, we’ve got a pretty bleak month in store.
Don’t get us wrong — there are definitely a few big releases to look forward to. The problem is that sadly, we do mean “few” in the truest sense of the word. Season 3 of the fantastic crime drama The Sinner is set to hit Netflix in its entirety on February 6th, and it’s an excellent season so you should definitely check that out. There are also a few solid movies set to arrive next month, such as the decade-old Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception. Where original Netflix movies and series are concerned, however, the highlights are few and far between.
Netflix made a huge announcement in early January to tout the fact that it has at least one new original movie set to debut each and every week in 2021. While that may be true, the quality of said movies remains to be seen. In February 2021, there are a few series that we’re definitely looking forward to. There are also some solid movies on the way like I Care A Lot, which looks fantastic, and Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington and Zendaya. Beyond that… well… take a look for yourself.
You’ll find the full list of Netflix original releases in February 2021 down below.
Streaming February 2nd
- Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
Streaming February 3rd
- All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
- Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
- Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 5th
- Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
- Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
- Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
- Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
- Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 10th
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 11th
- Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
- Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
- Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 12th
- Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
- Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 15th
- The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 16th
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 17th
- Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 18th
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 19th
- I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
- Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 23rd
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming February 24th
- Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 25th
- Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
- High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 26th
- Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
- Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
Release Date TBD
- Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL