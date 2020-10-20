If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wouldn’t it be great to ditch your Brita pitchers and never have to wait to drink filtered water again?

That’s exactly what happens when you get the new Sawyer TAP Water Filter for sinks, which attaches to any threaded faucet and filters water as it’s dispensed.

Everyone knows about the LifeStraw portable water filter for hiking and camping, but most people are unaware that they can get a similar product for home use.

The LifeStraw portable water filter is one of the most popular products on Amazon ahead of the holidays each year, and it sold out fast during Prime Day 2020. Using this great portable filter, you can turn just about any water you come across into potable water that’s safe and refreshing. It’s basically a portable Brita filter!

Speaking of Brita filters, so many people use the company’s popular pitchers at home so they can drink tap water without worrying about all the contaminants. But what if we told you there’s a much better way and you’ll never have to wait for your water to filter again? You definitely need to check out the brand new TAP Water Filter from Sawyer, which is available right now at Amazon for just $39.95.

Sawyer Products SP134 TAP Water Filtration System, Fits Faucets & Hose Bibs Price:$39.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Sawyer is known far and wide for its best-in-class water filter products, but this new model might be our favorite one yet. Just attach it to any threaded faucet in your home and you instantly have filtered water without having to wait for a pitcher. How well does it filter, you ask? According to Sawyer, the TAP removes 99.99999% of all bacteria including salmonella and E. coli, 99.9999% of all protozoa like giardia, and 100% of microplastics. It doesn’t get any better than that.

This compact little filter attaches to any faucet or garden hose spigot using the included adapters, and there’s also an extension hose you can use in shallow sinks. According to Sawyer, it can filter up to 500 gallons of water per day, and it’ll last up to 10 years if you follow the manufacturer’s care instructions. It’s definitely time to ditch the pitcher.

It’s so simple to use, as all you have to do is attach it to start filtering. There’s no waiting like you do with a Brita filter water pitcher. Plus, being able to use it indoors or outdoors really makes this worthwhile. But don’t take our word for it. Here are the product details from the Amazon page.

Sawyer TAP Water Filter – $39.95

Makes bacteria-contaminated tap water potable; Ideal for use in rural locations, emergency kits, boil alerts, at campgrounds, festivals, events, in RVs, and for travel

Filter up to 500 gallons of water per day; reusable high-performance 0.1-micron absolute inline filter fits taps 17mm to 20mm (11/16″ to 3/4″); hose bibs (garden hose spigot); and some (not all) faucet aerators

Removes 99.99999% of all bacteria (salmonella, cholera, and E. coli); removes 99.9999% of all protozoa (such as giardia and cryptosporidium); also removes 100% of microplastics

TAP adapter attaches directly to other Sawyer filters such as MINI, Dual Threaded MINI, Micro Squeeze, and Squeeze Water filter (not included)

Includes: TAP filter, backwash adapter, threaded spigot adapter, dual threaded adapter, tap gauge, extension hose for use in a shallow sink

Sawyer Products SP134 TAP Water Filtration System, Fits Faucets & Hose Bibs Price:$39.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.