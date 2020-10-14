If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub and BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup are obviously the two most important webpages you’ll visit today.

The first is Amazon’s massive portal into all of its crazy Prime Day deals, and the second is our roundup that showcases only the very best Prime Day bargains out there today.

Now, we’re going to introduce you to a third page that everyone should be aware of because it’s home to every single one of Amazon’s deepest Prime Day discounts.

We all know that Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub is the perfect place to start when you’re in search of awesome Prime Day deals, but there’s one big problem: there are literally thousands of thousands of deals on that page, so it’s far too easy to miss the best deals of Prime Day. That’s why the BGR Deals team is here, of course, and we’re spending all day on Wednesday showing you all the hottest deals on the best-selling products out there.

If you want to see some examples, we’ve got you covered. Prime Day 2020 deals we’ve covered so far include the brand new Ring Video Doorbell with a free Echo Dot for just $69.99, crazy AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 discounts you won’t believe, FREE MONEY (buy $40 in Amazon gift cards with the coupon code GC20PRIME and you’ll get $10 for free), the first-ever discount on Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones plus a free $25 Amazon gift card, Bose’s best-selling soundbar ever for only $149, the Echo Dot for $18.99, the awesome $40 MyQ smart garage opener that lets you control your garage doors with your smartphone or voice for just $16.98, up to $150 off Fire TV Edition televisions, and so much more.

Keep checking back to see all of our coverage, and remember that we’ll be updating BGR’s Prime Day deals roundup all day long. But if you want to take a moment to skip straight to all of the deepest discounts you can find on Prime Day 2020, there’s one page you definitely need to check out:

~~Prime Day Amazon Device Deals~~

We obviously don’t need to explain to you why Amazon devices enjoy the biggest discounts each year on Prime Day. For Prime Day 2020 though, Amazon really outdid itself. Here are some examples of deals you’ll find on that page:

You’ll find a small sampling below of the incredible Prime Day deals you’ll find on the special Amazon Device Deals page — definitely head over to Amazon’s site to take a look at the rest.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot List Price:$139.98 Price:$69.99 You Save:$69.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$18.99 You Save:$21.00 (53%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White List Price:$99.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$20.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 List Price:$289.98 Price:$149.99 You Save:$139.99 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion detection, n… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Cube, hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player, released 201… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba TF-55A810U21 55-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Price:$299.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Price:$119.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.