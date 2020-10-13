If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of great deals on headphones and speakers for Prime Day 2020, but there’s one in particular that you really need to see.

Bose’s best-selling Solo 5 soundbar is already a bargain at $250 and right now it’s on sale for only $149.99!

When it comes to Prime Day 2020 deals on Bose products, the most hyped deal is definitely the $350 Bose QC35 II headphones at a new all-time low price of $199. That’s a massive discount on what are undeniably among the best wireless noise cancelling headphones that have ever been made. That and the first-ever discount on Sony’s new WH1000XM4 ANC headphones are by far the best deals on ANC headphones during Prime Day, plus you can get AirPods Pro for $199 or AirPods 2 for just $114.99 if you want earbuds. But let’s move away from headphones for a moment and talk about soundbars.

You’ll find so many stellar deals on home speakers in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub, but there’s one deal that’s buried pretty deep on Amazon’s site so we really wanted to be sure to bring it to your attention. What’s so special about this deal, you ask? Well, it gets you the single best-selling soundbar that Bose has ever made for just $99.99!

The Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is a compact model with big Bose sound. It’s small enough to fit anywhere and it packs sound quality that will seriously blow you away despite its diminutive size. It’s already a steal at $250 and it often goes on sale at Amazon for $199. Today, the price has been slashed to $149.99!

This soundbar is the perfect purchase for any room and it also makes a terrific gift. Definitely check it out.

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

