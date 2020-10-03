A new leak has listed prices for the entire iPhone 12 series, revealing the cheapest iPhone 12 will be less expensive than the iPhone 11 and Pixel 5.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini with 64GB of storage will start at just $649, according to the leak.

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro will cost $999, with the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max version set to top out at $1,399.

The iPhone 12 will be one of Apple’s most impressive iPhone upgrades, as several “firsts” are converging in this year’s iPhone series. The iPhone 12 will be the first series to come in four versions, spanning three sizes. It will deliver the first compact iPhone with an all-screen display. All those screens will be OLED, another first for the iPhone series, which means all of them are getting the smaller bezels reserved for the X, XS, and Pro versions in previous years. The iPhone 12 models will also be the first iPhones to feature 5G connectivity, and the iPhone 12 Pros will be the first iPhones with LiDAR sensors similar to the one found on recent iPad Pro models. The iPhone 12 series will contain the world’s first smartphones to pack 5nm processors, something we won’t see on Android for several months at least. The Pro models will be the first iPhones to start at 128GB of storage. The iPhone 12 Pros are also going to be the first iPhones to feature 6GB of RAM. And finally, the iPhone 12 phones will be the first iPhones to ship without earphones and charger adapters in the box, though they are getting a new braided charging cable (also a first). All these firsts come from rumors and reports, of course, so nothing is official just yet.

With so many firsts, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Apple move to higher price points than we’ve seen in the past. But a new rumor reinforces what we’ve come to expect. The iPhone 12 models will be significantly more affordable than their Android-based 5G counterparts, and they’ll be priced in line with last year’s iPhones.

The 64GB iPhone 11 starts at $699, which is an incredible value for a high-end handset. The phone has been the best-seller smartphone in the world since it debuted, and none of its rivals managed to compete in that price range. The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series start at $999, and the Pixel 4 was priced at $799. The brand new Pixel 5 costs $699, but it’s a mid-range phone that isn’t even worth considering this year.

As seen above, a leaker who has been posting Apple rumors on Twitter listed the entire pricing structure for the iPhone 12 series. Here it is again:

iPhone 12 Mini

64GB iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch): $649

128GB iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch): $699

256GB iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch): $799

iPhone 12

64GB iPhone 12 (6.1-inch): $749

128GB iPhone 12 (6.1-inch): $799

256GB iPhone 12 (6.1-inch): $899

iPhone 12 Pro

128GB iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch): $999

256GB iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch): $,1099

512GB iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch): $1,299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch): $1,099

256GB iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch): $1,199

512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch): $1,399

Assuming the information is accurate, the cheapest iPhone 12 will cost $50 less than the iPhone 11 — and the iPhone 11 will probably stay in Apple’s lineup at $599. That $649 iPhone 12 Mini will get so many upgrades over the iPhone 11, with the screen size being the only potential downgrade.

The cheapest 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will cost $50 more than the cheapest iPhone 11. The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro will still cost $999, but it will come with more storage than the cheapest iPhone 11 Pro. Prices will go up to $1,399 for the best Pro Max version this year. As a reminder, none of these prices factor in earphones and chargers. You’ll get a more durable braided Lightning-to-USB-C cable, but there won’t be anything in the box you can use to plug it into a power outlet.

Apple is expected to announce the date of its iPhone 12 launch event this week, at which point we’ll know exactly how expensive the new iPhones will be. Rumors suggest the event could take place on October 13th, which means at least some iPhone 12 models would be released on October 23rd. Some reports suggest the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could see further delays to sometime in November.