Sony has announced the free PS4 games that it will be giving away on PS Plus in October.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Need for Speed Payback and Vampyr for free on Tuesday, October 6th.

These are the standard prices for both games on the PlayStation Store: Need for Speed Payback ($19.99), Vampyr ($39.99).

We’re just over a month out from the launch of the PS5, but it’s business as usual for Sony in October as two more titles are added to the free library of games available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers. Need for Speed Payback is arguably the highlight this month, although it received middling reviews when it launched in 2017. That said, if you’re looking for an open-world racing game with plenty of content, this should last you a few weeks.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available for PS Plus subscribers in October:

Need for Speed Payback (ERP $19.99): Available October 6th – November 2nd Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins. Play a varied and challenging world of events as Tyler the Racer, Mac the Showman and Jess the Wheelman. Each driver must take on races, missions and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House.

Vampyr (ERP $39.99): Available October 6th – November 2nd London, 1918. You are newly-turned Vampyr Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Survive and fight against Vampyr hunters, undead skals, and other supernatural creatures. Use your unholy powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you, to decide who will be your next victim. Struggle to live with your decisions… your actions will save or doom London.

Both games listed above will be free to download on Tuesday, October 6th. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You’ll also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — all the free games from August are still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.