A new Pixel 5 price leak from Europe says the handset will cost just €629 in the region, while the Pixel 4a 5G will cost €499.

The new leak is in line with previous rumors that suggested the Pixel 5 might be more affordable than we thought initially.

The Pixel 5 will not be the premium phone we expect, as Google went in a different direction this year, choosing a mid-range 5G chip to power its next major Pixel release.

I’ve been telling you how much of a disappointment the Pixel 5 will be this year when it comes to specs. The smartphone might get a premium build, but it will deliver a mid-range performance, thanks to that Snapdragon 765G processor. The Pixel 5 will be marginally faster (or slower) than the Pixel 4, which is not the kind of upgrade anyone wants. I told you repeatedly that a $699 Pixel 5 might be cheaper than the Pixel 4, but the price might still be too high for a mid-range device, especially in certain markets where the OnePlus Nord is available. The Nord sells for €400 in Europe and is powered by the same processor as the Pixel 5.

But drop the price of the Pixel 5, and the handset becomes more attractive. It is, after all, a phone running Google’s version of Android that will always beat OnePlus handsets when it comes to updates. And the Pixel 5 camera will probably be much better than the Nord’s.

A new rumor from Europe says the Pixel 5 will sell for €629 ($740) in the region, while the Pixel 4a 5G will cost €499 ($587). A simple currency conversion will not get us the actual prices of the two handsets for the US. That’s because the EU prices already have VAT factored in. So the Pixel 5 should cost a lot less than $740 before tax is applied.

So here's the deal.

Pixel 4a 5G: 499 Euro. Black, White.

Pixel 5: 629 Euro. Black. Green. gn8. more tomorrow. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 22, 2020

This is the second time we see this pricing structure in a matter of days. The last leak from Europe claimed the Pixel 5 might start at $649, which would be cheaper than the older $699 estimate. I explained a few weeks ago that the most affordable iPhone 12 or the discounted iPhone 11 could still be better options than the Pixel 5, especially to buyers who aren’t necessarily Android or iOS loyalists. But the €629 Pixel 5 leaks should be good news for Pixel fans who want to purchase the new handset, despite its glaring flaw.

Well-known leaker Roland Quandt isn’t the only source for these Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G prices for Europe. Listings from German retailer ComputerUniverse show the same pricing structure.

The 128GB Pixel 5 should cost €629 in Germany, and, therefore, in the entire European Union. The phone will be available in black and green according to the site. The Pixel 4a 5G will feature just as much storage for €499, according to listings on the same site. It will apparently come in black and white.

It’s unclear when the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will launch in Europe and other markets, but Google has already issued media invites for its late September Pixel and Chromecast media event. Preorders for the two handsets are imminent, and the new Pixels will likely ship in early October, assuming here have been no manufacturing delays so far.