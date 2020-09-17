Sony and Microsoft have both announced prices and release dates for the new PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Those were the final secrets of the new gaming systems that will hit stores in mid-November after being available for preorder this month.

The final PS5 and Xbox leaks that people might care about concern the retail packaging of the next-gen consoles.

It’s finally over! Microsoft and Sony announced the release details of their new consoles this week, with Sony making the final move. Sony announced on Wednesday how much the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will cost and when they will launch, and then promptly fumbled the preorders. The news came a week after Microsoft’s surprising Xbox Series S revelation. After that, Microsoft announced pricing for the two new Xbox models, as well as release and preorder dates.

Gamers can choose between four new consoles, starting at $299 and going all the way up to $499. The high-end PS5 and Xbox Series X cost the same, and three of the four gaming rigs will offer comparable performance. The $399 PS5 Digital Edition shares the same hardware as the PS5, but lacks a disc drive. The Series S, meanwhile, features GPU and SSD compromises that allow Microsoft to offer it at a lower price. With that in mind, we’ll now look at the last PS5 and Xbox leaks we’ll ever need to report on — save for game leaks, of course.

The Xbox models launch on November 10th in several markets, followed by the PS5, which will see a staggered release. Sony’s biggest markets will get the new PlayStations on November 12th, with the rest of the world to follow on November 19th.

This gives buyers plenty of time to decide whether they want to buy a new system this year, and get ready to line up in front of stores on opening day, in case preorder stock runs out. It’s unclear whether Microsoft will have more Xbox units on hand during preorders, but the new PS5 is now sold out at many retailers.

That’s where the new leak comes in, as some buyers might want to try their hand at scoring a new PS5 or Xbox in retail stores when the consoles launch. Given the state of the world and the rumors that say PS5 supply will be scarce in the coming months, you’ll want to go prepared to brick-and-mortar locations to purchase your desired console as quickly as possible. That’s where the following images will come in handy, as you’d better know your target in advance:

PlayStation 5 retail package art pic.twitter.com/vFRakgfMS9 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 16, 2020

We’re looking at the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition retail packages that leaked on Twitter. The regular PS5 comes in a white box that matches the console’s white design. You’re unlikely to miss it once you spot it in stores. The console is relatively large, so the retail box should be bulky as well. The Digital Edition, which will likely be the best-seller of the two, has a black retail box. But don’t expect to find a black PS5 console inside. We’re still looking at the same white PS5 design, and there’s no telling when or if a black model will be announced.

Also, it’s unclear when PS5 bundles including some of the newest games will launch. Those will come in customized retail boxes featuring art from the included game or games.

A similar leak a few days ago gave us a first look at the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X retail packaging:

Like Sony, Microsoft went for black- and white-themed boxes. But unlike Sony, the retail packaging matches the product in the box. The Series X has a predominantly white package, while the Series X has a black box.

Coincidence or not, the PS5 and Xbox consoles have contrasting colors. The expensive PS5 has a white retail package compared to the mostly black Xbox Series X box. The opposite happens for the cheapest consoles, as the colors are inverted. The Series X comes in a white box, and the PS5 Digital Edition gets the black.

Like the PS5, we’re only looking at Xbox retail packages for the new consoles, lacking any game branding. Those will probably drop at some point later down the road.