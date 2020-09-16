Best Buy has an exclusive deal on Apple’s newly launched Fitness+ subscription service for existing Apple Watch owners and for customers who purchase a new Apple Watch.

The retailer will offer buyers six free months of Fitness+ with a qualifying Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch 6 purchase, or two free months of access for current Apple Watch owners who are My Best Buy members.

Announced during Apple’s “Time Flies” event on Tuesday, Fitness+ is Apple’s newest subscription service that takes on Peloton and other fitness subscriptions.

A report said a few weeks ago that Apple was working on a brand new subscription service targeting fitness, and the company confirmed it all during its Apple Watch and iPad Air event on Tuesday. It’s called Fitness+ and it will be available as a standalone subscription or as part of an “Apple One” bundle. The service comes with a free trial period of 30-days, and Apple will throw in three months of free access with a qualifying Apple Watch purchase. But it’s actually Best Buy that has the best deal so far on Apple’s newest subscription service.

Fitness+ uses a combination of devices to deliver customized home workouts that fit your needs. You’ll need an Apple Watch to keep track of your activity and a secondary Apple device that can play the workout session, be it an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

The service costs $9.99 if you choose to pay month to month, or $79.99 per year. That’s after the three-month free trial that comes with a new Apple Watch purchase. The offer is valid starting today and any currently-available Apple Watch generation will qualify. Even the $199 Apple Watch 3 that Apple will stock for at least one more year will get you three months of free Fitness+ access.

Before you purchase a new Apple Watch from Apple though, you should know that Best Buy is running an exclusive Fitness+ deal in partnership with Apple. The company confirmed the promo in its official Fitness+ announcement, and Best Buy announced the deal on its own.

Purchase an Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch SE, or Apple Watch Series 6 from Best Buy and you will get six months of free Fitness+ access — that’s twice as good as Apple’s offer. On top of that, My Best Buy members who already own a qualifying Apple Watch can get two free months of Fitness+. Of course, the subscription can be activated once the service launches later this year. Best Buy sells Apple Watches for the same prices as Apple, so you’re getting three additional free months of Fitness+ compared to Apple’s offer at no extra charge.