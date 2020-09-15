Apple will reveal the Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, and more at its “Time Flies” event on Tuesday, September 15th beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to new Apple Watch and iPad models, Apple is also rumored to be announcing AirTags, AirPods Studio, and possibly even a new Apple TV at the event.

The September event will not feature any information about the iPhone 12.

Apple will host its second virtual event of the year — and first since WWDC 2020 in June — on Tuesday, September 15th at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. This is traditionally about the time that Apple would be showing off its new iPhone, but this “Time Flies” event is expected to focus on other product lines, such as the iPad and Apple Watch. In all likelihood, we’ll have to wait until October for the iPhone 12, but expect plenty of announcements today as well.

If you want to watch the event live, you can do so on Apple’s website or via the embedded YouTube video below. We do not know exactly how long the event will last, but you should probably set aside at least an hour:

As for the hardware coming to the event, leaks (and the name of the event) suggest that the Apple Watch will take center stage. Not only is the flagship Apple Watch Series 6 expected to debut on Tuesday with a blood oxygen level detection feature and an upgraded ECG app, but we also expect to see a more affordable “Apple Watch SE” to take the place of the $199 Series 3. Both should have similar designs to that of the Series 4 and 5.

The other lock for the event is the fourth-generation iPad Air, which is rumored to be receiving a significant redesign to catch up with the iPad Pro. Leaks from August included photos of an instruction manual that seemingly gave away the design of the iPad Air 4, complete with an edge-to-edge display, the same flat edges as the iPad Pro, Touch ID on the power button, and a USB-C port. Meanwhile, the Home button has been removed altogether.

These are likely to be the two pillars of the event, but if that was all Apple had planned, it wouldn’t necessitate a whole virtual event. The company certainly has other major announcements in store, and on Monday, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser indicated that the long-rumored AirTags would finally see the light of day on Tuesday. These devices will compete with Tile’s security trackers and help you keep track of your valuables.

We should also hear more about iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 as well, although, with the iPhone 12 likely being pushed back to late October, it seems unlikely that these software updates will roll out this week. We may also learn more about the “Apple One” subscription service bundle, the high-end AirPods Studio headphones, and the eighth-generation iPad, but you’ll have to tune in at 1 p.m. ET to find out.