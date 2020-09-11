The PS5 price was “considerably” higher than the Xbox Series X, a new report claims.

Sony is yet to announce availability details for the two PS5 consoles. The company has reportedly slashed the prices of its PlayStation 5 models in response to Microsoft’s aggressive pricing structure for the 2020 Xbox consoles.

The PS5 will supposedly cost $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.

Sony went on the record earlier this week to say that it won’t release any new PS5 information this week, contrary to what rumors had been saying. But that hardly mattered as Microsoft notched one more win in its next-gen console battle with Sony. When leaks dropped a few days ago showing the Xbox Series X and purported price, Microsoft made an unexpected move. The company confirmed the reports were real. That was the Series S design that was featured in several reports, and the $299 price tag was accurate. In the days that followed, Microsoft revealed the Series X would cost $499, and both consoles will ship on November 10th. More importantly, preorders will start on September 22nd, complete with Xbox All Access support in many more markets. Sony did nothing in response.

There’s no telling when Sony will unveil the pricing structure for the PS5 Digital Edition and PS5, but Sony can’t possibly afford to delay the announcement for too long. Xbox preorders do start on September 22nd, and Sony should at least tell potential buyers how much the PS5 consoles will cost by then. If you’re a PlayStation loyal fan and plan on buying the new PS5 no matter the price tag, you should still thank Microsoft for announcing the price of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft may have just saved you money, forcing Sony to change the pricing structure for the PS5 consoles. The regular PS5 was “considerably” more expensive than the Series X, according to new leaks.

We’ve been discussing PS5 and Xbox cost rumors for months now, and $499 seemed to be the sweet spot for both consoles. It’s more expensive than previous-gen consoles, and it might be a serious obstacle for many gamers during the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis. But it also feels like a fair price for the impressive upgrades that both platforms will get. The CPU, GPU, and SSDs should offer a tremendous boost to performance compared to the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro. Even the Series S will be faster than the old-gen models. Getting a gaming PC for the same price is a tough ask a well. Those speedy SSDs along would be very expensive.

A source told GameReactor that when the Series X launch details were revealed, the PS5 price was “considerably” more expensive. It’s unclear what that means when translated to US dollars, as the source did not mention a figure. The blog speculated that the Digital Edition might have matched the cost of the Series X, while the regular PS5 would be $50 to $100 more expensive than the Series X. A $549 or $599 PS5 would be a tougher sell than the Xbox Series X, especially now that Microsoft has that $299 Series S lined up for buyers.

The same blog noted that it heard from other sources that Sony decided to cut the price of the PS5 in response to Microsoft’s announcement. As a result, Sony is considering selling the regular PS5 for $499, which would match the Series X price. The PS5 Digital Edition would cost $399. That’s still $100 more expensive than Series S, but many will agree that the extra $100 is worth it. The disc-less console would offer the same specs as the regular model and will get the same lineup of first-party games.

How many Likes & RT’s can this get? Spotted!! 👀🙌🏾 #PS5 and #PlayHasNoLimits banners at my local EB Games Australia store have just gone up on display as of today, Friday 11th Sept! Eastern Suburbs Melbourne, AUS. @EBGamesAus @geronimo_73 @PS5only pic.twitter.com/iSDPwRmQ33 — Daniel Barker (@DanielBarker21) September 11, 2020

This information isn’t official, and we’ll have to wait for Sony to confirm these price points. And the blurry image above seems to suggest that Sony will soon reveal availability details for the PS5. A PlayStation fan captured the image at a local Australia store on Friday, as marketing images for the PS5 and various accessories have gone up.