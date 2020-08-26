With the iPhone 12 release steadily approaching, a new leak reveals that Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro models may both feature a 120Hz ProMotion Display.

There’s also mounting evidence that the iPhone 12 will not ship with a Power Adapter in the box.

Apple’s iPhone 12 models — which will be the first to support 5G — will likely launch in October.

A new iPhone 12 leak from Jon Prosser — who has proven to have incredibly accurate information in the past — relays that Apple’s top of the line iPhone 12 models may, in fact, feature a 120Hz ProMotion Display. Originally introduced with the iPad Pro, a 120Hz ProMotion Display would allow for improved responsiveness and more fluid scrolling. While rumors of a 120Hz ProMotion Display have been making the rounds for quite some time, more recent reports have suggested that the feature might not make the cut.

Prosser’s information comes via a series of screenshots that show what the camera and display settings look like for a PVT model of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prosser notes that “some PVT models” are “equipped with 120hz, and some aren’t.” In other words, it’s possible that Apple is still conducting late-stage testing on the feature. At the very least, it’s reassuring to now Apple hasn’t delayed it for the iPhone 13 just yet.

As evidenced from the screenshots below, some other settings include “Enable Enhanced Night Mode”, “Enable Advanced Noise Reduction,” and “Enable Zoom Capabilities.”

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

A similar photo from EverythingApplePro also reveals that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max might be able to include an “AM/PM” tag to the left of the notch.

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

And seemingly corroborating a rumor we saw spring up a few weeks ago, it appears that Apple’s iPhone 12 models will not ship with a charger in the box.

According to rumblings from the rumor mill, Apple’s decision in this regard stems from the fact that most existing iPhone owners likely already own a Power Adapter. And for any Android switchers out there, Apple will of course be happy to charge them for a 20W adapter.

All that said, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup appears to be a huge upgrade in a number of respects. Aside from the inclusion of 5G support, Apple’s iPhone 12 models will all feature OLED displays, improved camera performance across the board, and more reliable Face ID performance thanks to a wider angle of view. We’ve also seen indications that battery life may be improved ever so slightly. The iPhone 12 Pro models, meanwhile, will reportedly feature a triple-lens camera scheme, 3x optical zoom, and a LiDAR sensor. And naturally, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will be powered by the company’s next-gen A14 processor.

Design-wise, the iPhone 12 will likely be quite compelling. Despite Apple adding a bevy of new features to its iconic smartphone over the years, the overall look and feel of the device hasn’t changed all that much in a long time. In light of that, word is that the iPhone 12 will feature a more iPhone 4-esque design, which is to say we can expect to see flat sides as opposed to rounded edges.

Apple typically introduces new iPhone models in September, but delays caused by the coronavirus may see Apple hold its annual iPhone special event a little bit later. As a result, it’s a safe bet that Apple’s new iPhone 12 models will arrive in stores sometime in October. There’s also a chance that Apple’s top of the line iPhone 12 Pro models may be in incredibly short supply until November.