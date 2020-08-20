HBO Max is adding tons of great shows and movies in September, including Clerks, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, and Snakes on a Plane.

Max Originals worth checking out include Raised by Wolves and Unpregnant.

You can check all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for September 2020 below.

Last month was a huge bummer for HBO Max subscribers, as all eight Harry Potter movies departed the service as quickly as they had arrived. Thankfully, WarnerMedia has plenty of content to take its place. Adult Swim fans should be pleased to know that a ton of popular (and more obscure) shows are joining the HBO Max library in September, including Harvey Birdman, Moral Orel, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

If you’re more interested in original content, Raised by Wolves is a new sci-fi show produced by Ridley Scott about androids tasked with raising a human child on a foreign planet. Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira are also starring in a movie called Unpregnant that certainly captured my attention with its trailer.

If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in September, here’s the complete list:

Streaming September 1st

93Queen, 2018

All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)

The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018

Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)

Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2012

Blood Diamond, 2006

The Bodyguard, 1992

The Brak Show, 2000

Butterfield 8, 1960

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Caveman, 1981 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 1973

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

City Of God, 2003 (HBO)

Clara’s Heart, 1988

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)

Congo, 1995 (HBO)

The Conversation, 1974

Cop Out, 2010

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)

Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Dave, 1993

The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Election, 1999

Fatal Attraction, 1987

Father of the Bride, 1950

Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)

Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance, 2010

A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)

Grease, 1978

Harlem Nights, 1989

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992

Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020

Infomercials, 2013

In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)

Jackson, 2016

JFK, 1991

Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Lake House, 2006

Lassie Come Home, 1943

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me, 1989

Life with Father, 1947

Little, 2019 (HBO)

Little Women, 1949

Lost in Space, 1998

A Man Apart, 2003

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man, 1976

The Mexican, 2001

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)

Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Netizens, 2018

Observe and Report, 2009

Off the Air, 2011

An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

Over the Garden Wall, 2014

Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Private Benjamin, 1980

Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)

PT 109, 1963

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Replacements, 2000

Replicas, 2019 (HBO)

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)

The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Son of the Mask, 2005

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80, 1983

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson, 1942

Three Kings, 1999

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018

Two Weeks Notice, 2002

V for Vendetta, 2006

Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994

When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wind and the Lion, 1975

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

Streaming September 3rd

Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

Streaming September 4th

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

Streaming September 5th

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming September 10th

Unpregnant, Film Premiere

Streaming September 11th

Detention Adventure, Season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

Streaming September 12th

Coastal Elites (HBO)

Streaming September 14th

The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Streaming September 15th

Re:ZERO, Season 2

Streaming September 17th

Weston Woods, 2020

Streaming September 18th

Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming September 19th

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming September 23rd

Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)

Streaming September 25th

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Streaming September 26th

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Streaming September 27th

Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)

Leaving September 7th

A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)

The Hate U Give, 2018

Leaving September 8th

The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)

Leaving September 28th

24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving September 30th