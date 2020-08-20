- HBO Max is adding tons of great shows and movies in September, including Clerks, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, and Snakes on a Plane.
- Max Originals worth checking out include Raised by Wolves and Unpregnant.
- You can check all of the HBO Max arrivals and departures for September 2020 below.
Last month was a huge bummer for HBO Max subscribers, as all eight Harry Potter movies departed the service as quickly as they had arrived. Thankfully, WarnerMedia has plenty of content to take its place. Adult Swim fans should be pleased to know that a ton of popular (and more obscure) shows are joining the HBO Max library in September, including Harvey Birdman, Moral Orel, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!
If you’re more interested in original content, Raised by Wolves is a new sci-fi show produced by Ridley Scott about androids tasked with raising a human child on a foreign planet. Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira are also starring in a movie called Unpregnant that certainly captured my attention with its trailer.
If you want to know what else is coming and going on HBO Max in September, here’s the complete list:
Streaming September 1st
- 93Queen, 2018
- All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
- The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
- Badlands, 1973
- Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
- Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2012
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- The Brak Show, 2000
- Butterfield 8, 1960
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 1973
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- City Of God, 2003 (HBO)
- Clara’s Heart, 1988
- Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
- Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
- Congo, 1995 (HBO)
- The Conversation, 1974
- Cop Out, 2010
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Dave, 1993
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- Doctor Who, Season 12
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dolores Claiborne, 1995
- Election, 1999
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
- Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
- Forensic Files II, Season 1
- Going the Distance, 2010
- A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
- Grease, 1978
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
- Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
- A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
- Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
- Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
- Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
- Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
- Infomercials, 2013
- In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
- Jackson, 2016
- JFK, 1991
- Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012
- A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
- The Lake House, 2006
- Lassie Come Home, 1943
- Lazor Wulf, Season 1
- Lean on Me, 1989
- Life with Father, 1947
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
- Little Women, 1949
- Lost in Space, 1998
- A Man Apart, 2003
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
- Marathon Man, 1976
- The Mexican, 2001
- Miracle Workers, Season 1
- Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
- Miracle At St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
- Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
- Murder by Numbers, 2002
- Netizens, 2018
- Observe and Report, 2009
- Off the Air, 2011
- An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
- The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- Over the Garden Wall, 2014
- Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- Private Benjamin, 1980
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- The Replacements, 2000
- Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
- Reversal of Fortune, 1990
- A Room With A View, 1986 (HBO)
- Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
- See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Son of the Mask, 2005
- Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
- Star 80, 1983
- Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
- Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
- Tennessee Johnson, 1942
- Three Kings, 1999
- Tigtone, Season 1
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
- Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- V for Vendetta, 2006
- Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
- The Wind and the Lion, 1975
- Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Streaming September 3rd
- Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
Streaming September 4th
- Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
Streaming September 5th
- Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming September 10th
- Unpregnant, Film Premiere
Streaming September 11th
- Detention Adventure, Season 1
- Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
- Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
Streaming September 12th
- Coastal Elites (HBO)
Streaming September 14th
- The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Streaming September 15th
- Re:ZERO, Season 2
Streaming September 17th
- Weston Woods, 2020
Streaming September 18th
- Habla Now (HBO)
- La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming September 19th
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming September 23rd
- Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
- Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
Streaming September 25th
- Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Streaming September 26th
- Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Streaming September 27th
- Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)
Leaving September 7th
- A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)
- The Hate U Give, 2018
Leaving September 8th
- The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving September 28th
- 24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)
Leaving September 30th
- Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)
- Anna, 2019 (HBO)
- Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)
- Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)
- The Departed, 2006
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Free Willy, 1993
- Grease, 1978
- Gremlins, 1984
- Interview with the Vampire, 1994
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
- Saving Private Ryan, 1998
- Shaft, 2019 (HBO)
- Space Jam, 1996
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Troy, 2004
- War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- The Wild Bunch, 1969