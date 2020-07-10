The creator of the famous “magic” iPhone wallpaper from several years ago that made the iPhone’s dock and folder backgrounds disappear is back with a new creation.

This time around, he has designed a series of custom wallpapers that add a subtle but unique 3D effect to the iPhone’s screen.

A total of 22 different colors are available for free, and these nifty new wallpapers are can be downloaded in the perfect sizes for each of Apple’s newest iPhone models.

If you’re a longtime iPhone user and a fan of this site or just about any other site that covers gadget news, you will undoubtedly remember a special iPhone wallpaper that was referred to as the “magic wallpaper.” It was created by a Japanese graphic designer named Hideaki Nakatani back in 2016 after he found a bizarre bug in iOS. By creating a wallpaper that was only 1 pixel in size, it would make the folder backgrounds and dock background disappear when applied on an iPhone. It just so happened to coincide with the one year that Apple offered its new iPhones in that special “Jet Black” finish, and the magic wallpaper looked particularly spectacular in black. For those who don’t recall, you can check out what the magic wallpaper looked like right here.

The fun lasted a while, but then Apple fixed the bug that allowed the magic wallpaper to cause iPhones to glitch. Nakatani found a workaround or two over the years, but Apple was quick to squash those subsequent bugs as well. The graphic designer decided instead to focus on creating other types of iPhone wallpapers that were creative in ways that didn’t require bugs. His most famous ones are in a series from 2017 that places a thin colored border around the perimeter of newer iPhones’ screens to showcase the notch. One example is pictured in the featured image at the top of this post, and you can download them here. Now, Nakatani is back with a brand new series of wallpapers that iPhone owners will definitely want to check out.

Apple’s stock iPhone wallpapers have certainly gotten better over the years. That said, most people like to separate themselves from the pack a bit and use a custom wallpaper. Some people use photos of family and others download wallpapers from the multitude of sources online. If you’re looking for something fresh and new to adorn your iPhone’s display, we’ve got just the thing.

The new iPhone wallpaper series is called “3D Border” for obvious reasons. When applied — with perspective zoom disabled, mind you — these wallpapers create a neat 3D effect that makes the border appear raised while the rest of the wallpaper looks like it’s sunken into the phone’s screen. There are versions available for all of Apple’s most recent iPhone models, and they’re all free to download from Nakatani’s website.

One set of wallpapers is sized perfectly for the iPhone 11 Pro Max/XS Max, another set works on the iPhone 11 Pro/XS/X, and a third set is sized for the display on the iPhone 11/XR. Of note, the new 3D Border wallpaper is available in 22 different colors.