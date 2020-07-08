The Netflix mobile app shown on an iPhone. Image source: Rolf Vennenbernd/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Zach Epstein
July 8th, 2020 at 8:56 AM
  • The new Netflix movies list for July 2020 is massive, which is particularly handy for subscribers considering the novel coronavirus pandemic is worse than ever right now in the United States.
  • Instead of going out and putting yourself as well as your family at risk, consider staying home and enjoying all the terrific new content headed to Netflix in July.
  • There are a whopping 86 new movies set to premiere over the course of the month, and we’ll give you the complete schedule of releases right here.

Netflix released 46 different original movies, series, and specials in June 2020, and there were definitely some terrific additions. When you add in all the new third-party content that the streaming giant licensed, that figure climbs into the hundreds. Of course, people are always particularly interested in all the new movies that hit Netflix each month, and there were 60 different movies that debuted over the course of June. That includes one film toward the end of the month that everyone is talking about right now, a movie so scary that some people are too afraid to close their eyes.

In July, Netflix is picking up right where it left off. In fact, it’s actually picking up the pace and adding even more new content this month than it did last month. That’s great news to subscribers for a few different reasons, including the fact that we should all stay home as much as possible right now while the novel coronavirus pandemic in the US is worse than it has ever been before.

We already told you about the 60 new Netflix originals that are set to be added in July, and there’s plenty to be excited about on that list. Now that we’ve covered all the new original content, however, it’s time to broaden our focus to cover every single movie coming to Netflix in July 2020. We hope you’re sitting down, because there are 86 movies set to hit Netflix this month, including more than 50 that have already been added to the catalog.

The list includes fan favorites like Million Dollar Baby, Poltergeist, Schindler’s List, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, The Devil’s Advocate, and the first three Karate Kid movies. We can also look forward to the premiere of the Netflix original film The Old Guard on July 10th, an action thriller starring Charlize Theron. Wondering what else is in store this month? Check out the full calendar of new movie releases on Netflix down below.

Streaming July 1st

  • #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Thousand Words
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Airplane!
  • Ali
  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Cloud Atlas
  • David Foster: Off the Record
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Delta Farce
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Frida
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Killing Hasselhoff
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Mean Streets
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Patriots Day
  • Poltergeist
  • Quest for Camelot
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Schindler’s List
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • Splice
  • Stand and Deliver
  • Stardust
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Sucker Punch
  • Swordfish
  • The Art of War
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The F**k-It List
  • The Firm
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Town
  • The Witches
  • This Christmas
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Trotro
  • Under the Riccione SunNETFLIX FILM
  • Winchester

Streaming July 3rd

Streaming July 5th

  • ONLY

Streaming July 6th

  • A Kid from Coney Island

Streaming July 7th

  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 10th

  • The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
  • The Old Guard NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 17th

  • Funan

Streaming July 18th

  • The Notebook

Streaming July 19th

  • The Last Dance

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

  • 61
  • Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
  • Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 
  • The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
  • Spotlight

Streaming July 23rd

  • The Larva Island Movie NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 24th

Streaming July 26th

  • Banana Split

Streaming July 28th

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 30th

  • Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Streaming July 31st

  • Seriously Single NETFLIX FILM
  • The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
