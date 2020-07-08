The new Netflix movies list for July 2020 is massive, which is particularly handy for subscribers considering the novel coronavirus pandemic is worse than ever right now in the United States.

Instead of going out and putting yourself as well as your family at risk, consider staying home and enjoying all the terrific new content headed to Netflix in July.

There are a whopping 86 new movies set to premiere over the course of the month, and we’ll give you the complete schedule of releases right here.

Netflix released 46 different original movies, series, and specials in June 2020, and there were definitely some terrific additions. When you add in all the new third-party content that the streaming giant licensed, that figure climbs into the hundreds. Of course, people are always particularly interested in all the new movies that hit Netflix each month, and there were 60 different movies that debuted over the course of June. That includes one film toward the end of the month that everyone is talking about right now, a movie so scary that some people are too afraid to close their eyes.

In July, Netflix is picking up right where it left off. In fact, it’s actually picking up the pace and adding even more new content this month than it did last month. That’s great news to subscribers for a few different reasons, including the fact that we should all stay home as much as possible right now while the novel coronavirus pandemic in the US is worse than it has ever been before.

We already told you about the 60 new Netflix originals that are set to be added in July, and there’s plenty to be excited about on that list. Now that we’ve covered all the new original content, however, it’s time to broaden our focus to cover every single movie coming to Netflix in July 2020. We hope you’re sitting down, because there are 86 movies set to hit Netflix this month, including more than 50 that have already been added to the catalog.

The list includes fan favorites like Million Dollar Baby, Poltergeist, Schindler’s List, Sleepless in Seattle, Spaceballs, The Devil’s Advocate, and the first three Karate Kid movies. We can also look forward to the premiere of the Netflix original film The Old Guard on July 10th, an action thriller starring Charlize Theron. Wondering what else is in store this month? Check out the full calendar of new movie releases on Netflix down below.

Streaming July 1st

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Walk to Remember

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil’s Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Winchester

Streaming July 3rd

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 5th

ONLY

Streaming July 6th

A Kid from Coney Island

Streaming July 7th

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Streaming July 8th

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 10th

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 14th

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Streaming July 17th

Funan

Streaming July 18th

The Notebook

Streaming July 19th

The Last Dance

Streaming July 21st

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 22nd

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Spotlight

Streaming July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 24th

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 26th

Banana Split

Streaming July 28th

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 29th

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Streaming July 31st

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY