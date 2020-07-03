New Xbox Series S rumors make the more affordable 2020 Xbox console sound more exciting than ever.

The cheap Series S would be able to deliver incredible performance in a more compact package than the Series X, according to a former PlayStation executive.

The Series S could be priced much lower than the PlayStation 5, a previous rumor said.

The rumored Xbox Lockhart, the cheaper version of the Series X, seems closer than ever, as Microsoft is expected to unveil the device in the coming weeks. The console has been featured in several rumors so far, but the newest leaks make it sound like a great bargain. One of the most exciting Xbox Series S rumors said the console could cost just $200. The pricing structure is still up in the air and dependent on how Sony will price its two PS5 versions, but the report claimed Microsoft is looking to go lower on price. At around $200, the new console could appeal to buyers who don’t necessarily think of themselves as gamers and give Microsoft access to more living rooms.

Reports that followed detailed the console’s specs, suggesting the Series S could be quite fast. Brand new revelations about the Lockhart indicate it will support the high performance that gamers will want from the next-gen consoles. And a new rumor says the Series S could be more portable than the Series X or PS5.

The Verge’s Tom Warren, who recently shared some of the specs of the Xbox Series S, dropped a new detail on Twitter that was picked up by former PlayStation principal engineer Matt Hargett:

Tom is often fast and loose with technical facts, but I’m with him on checking people who think that having “only” 20 CUs will hold back next-gen games. Twenty 5nm RDNA2 CUs seems perfect for a modern portable gaming hardware profile at 720p/1080p that’s compatible with 900 games https://t.co/Lu4nIeQoE3 — Matt Hargett (@syke) July 2, 2020

Hargett said that the Xbox’s rumored 20 CUs, will be more than enough for “a modern portable gaming hardware profile at 720p/1080p that’s compatible with 900 games.”

In the case of the Series S, that’s 20 5nm RDNA2 CUs, where CU is short for the compute unit of a GPU. For comparison purposes, the PS5’s GPU will feature 36 compute units that will deliver a performance of 10.28 teraflops. The Series X will feature 52 CUs for a total GPU performance of 12 teraflops.

It totally would, but if you need the efficiencies of 5nm for the initial product introduction, and you’re looking at a global recession that limits purchase ability, maybe limited stock for the initial holiday sales is an okay pill to swallow. — Matt Hargett (@syke) July 2, 2020

In a different tweet, Hargett addressed the actual 5nm process that’s rumored for the Series S. He explained Microsoft might be interested in the 5nm chips for its efficiency. This could limit the available Xbox Series S supply at first, but this wouldn’t be a problem in a global recession following a pandemic. Comparatively, both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X will feature chips built on the 7nm process. The iPhone 12 will be the first commercial device to feature a 5nm processor, with several Android devices to follow soon after.

One other interesting detail from Hargett’s remarks concerns the form factor of the console. The former PlayStation engineer said the Series S would be portable. WCCFTech speculates that this means the console will have a smaller form factor than the Series X, noting that a previous rumor said Microsoft engineers have been hiding the Series S inside Xbox One X cases in order to conceal it.