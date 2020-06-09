Apple released the second iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 developer betas on Tuesday.

The release comes just over a week after the very first iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5 betas were seeded to developers, which means that Apple has renamed an OS update once again.

Apple says that the second beta of iOS 13.6 “contains bug fixes and improvements.”

Apple has returned with a second beta of its latest iOS software update one week later, but once again, the name of the software update has changed. Just as it did with the iOS 13.4.5 beta releases earlier this year, Apple has updated the name of the iOS version in the middle of the beta release cycle. iOS 13.5.5 is now iOS 13.6, and iPadOS 13.5.5 is now iPadOS 13.6. Presumably, this implies that Apple is using a new SDK in the update.

iOS 13.6 is expected to introduce Apple News+ Audio, which brings audio versions of news stories to Apple’s news subscription app. Meanwhile, iPadOS 13.6 add bring keyboard shortcuts for iPad users that aren’t willing to shell out for a Magic Keyboard. The question now is whether or not iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 will be ready to roll out to the public before iOS 14 is revealed at WWDC later this month, and the first beta launches.

The latest public version of Apple’s mobile OS, iOS 13.5.1, killed the unc0ver tool that was capable of jailbreaking virtually any iPhone or iPad that was running any software version between iOS 11 and iOS 13.5.

Apple’s iOS 13.6 beta 2 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 13.6 beta 2. We can also expect new versions of Apple’s public iOS betas to follow shortly. Wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6? We put together a list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, it works with Apple’s latest beta software:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

