A series of iPhone 12 leaks have already revealed the design, main features, and price of the upcoming iPhone flagships.

The iPhone 12 release date may have been delayed by a few weeks on account of the novel coronavirus health crisis, but some iPhone 12 models may soon hit production.

The iPhone 12 design has probably been finalized, and a new video shows us 3D-printed mockups of all four new iPhones.

This might be the year of the novel coronavirus, but Apple is still expected to unveil new iPhones in the second half of the year. Several rumors have already revealed plenty of iPhone 12 secrets, including specs and prices. One of the most exciting revelations concerns the number of new iPhones that Apple will launch in September and October. For the first time in iPhone history, we’re looking at four iPhone sizes, including a brand new 5.4-inch model.

The health crisis might force Apple to delay the iPhone press conference, a leaker said a few days ago. And some of the new iPhones might be launched several weeks later than expected. But the iPhone 12 final design should have been decided, with production reportedly set to start at some point in July for some of the four models. A brand new leak offers us a fresh look at the purported four iPhone 12 designs, revealing a tiny surprise in the process.

All four new iPhones will have almost the same design as every iPhone flagship that followed the iPhone X. We’re looking at all-screen displays with Face ID notches at the top. The cutouts might be smaller on iPhone 12, some reports claimed. One crucial difference concerns screen quality, as all four iPhone 12 are expected to feature OLED screens. The iPhone 12 might be the first iPhone series to ditch LCD displays.

One other oft-mentioned iPhone 12 feature concerns connectivity, as the iPhone 12 will be the first iPhone series to get 5G support. All iPhone 12 versions are expected to receive camera upgrades. The two iPhone 12 phones will have dual-lens cameras, and the iPhone 12 Pros will get three lenses on the back and a fourth LiDAR sensor.

Finally, the iPhone 12 models will rock a brand new chassis, inspired by the iPhone 4 series and the iPad Pros. We’re looking at a metal case with flat edges rather than the curves we’ve gotten used to.

Japanese site Macotakara, which has been a steady source of iPhone mockups in the past, has a new video featuring mockups based on the iPhone 12 designs. For the most part, these mockups are in line with the previous leaks, although there are a few notable differences.

First of all, the notches seem to be as big as before. Also, the rear camera modules of the iPhone 12 Pro phones lack the fourth LiDAR camera.

The biggest surprise concerns the placement of the SIM card slot, which will be moved to the left side of the handset, underneath the volume buttons. The change isn’t necessarily surprising, as all iPhone 12 models will support 5G. That means the phones need a new modem as well as a new antenna system that can support the next-gen telecom standard. These extra components have certainly forced Apple to rethink the internal design of the iPhone, to make room for the antenna parts without compromising battery life. A 5G AiP (antenna-in-package) model might sit on the right side of the iPhone, where the SIM card used to be:

The full video follows below.

Image Source: Jonas Daehnert, Twitter iPhone 12 design concept based on leaks.