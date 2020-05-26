Microsoft has announced the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in June.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers can grab Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse and Coffee Talk on Xbox One.

You can save about $64 by picking up all four Xbox Games with Gold while they’re on sale for free.

Microsoft announced its slate of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games it will be giving away in June on Tuesday. The highlight of the Games with Gold lineup this month is Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, which was the third entry in the platformer series that actually began on the Game Boy Color all the way back in 2002. I’ve also got a soft spot for the shoot ’em up Sine Mora, which I reviewed almost a decade ago.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for June:

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse ($19.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30 on Xbox One Embark on an all-new adventure with Shantae, the hair-whipping belly dancing genie. After losing her magic, Shantae teams up with the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in order to save Sequin Land from a curse. As a pirate, Shantae gains new weapons to advance her quest, slay monsters, battle epic bosses…and hopefully get her magic back in the bargain!

($19.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30 on Xbox One Coffee Talk ($13.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One Coffee Talk is a coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talking simulator about listening to fantasy-inspired modern peoples’ problems, and helping them by serving up a warm drink or two.

($13.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15 on Xbox One Destroy All Humans! ($19.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 This is your chance to experience the other side of an alien invasion. Take on the role of alien Cryptosporidium 137 and terrorize the people of Earth to harvest their DNA in the most brazen action-adventure you’ve ever played. Take over all of humanity using a variety of alien weaponry on land or in the air. Take one giant step on mankind!

($19.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 Sine Mora ($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360 SINE MORA is a horizontal shoot’em up that provides a unique take on challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, SINE MORA is a gorgeous shmup that offers a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre.

($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

You’ll save over $63 if you pick up all four games, and can add up to 2200 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. And as always, some of last month’s free games are still available if you hurry, so be sure to download them before they go back to being paid.

Image Source: Microsoft