Want to stream movies online for free? No, Netflix isn’t running some kind of crazy promotion — Tubi is a fantastic Netflix alternative that lets you stream movies and TV shows for free.

The service is home to more than 20,000 movies and television shows that can all be streamed free of charge, and it’s adding 26 new titles to its catalog next month.

Highlights include Ender’s Game, Kill Bill: Volume I, Scream 1-3, The Terminator, and last but not least… White Chicks.

Netflix recently announced its full slate of June 2020 releases and there is plenty to be excited about next month if you’re a Netflix subscriber. Of course, Netflix’s original movies and shows are always more hotly anticipated than anything else on the service, and there are some huge releases taking place in June. Highlights include the final seasons of Fuller House and 13 Reasons Why, Queer Eye season 5, F is for Family season 4, Marcella season 3, The Order season 2, and the second season of the hit show The Politician.

There are plenty of movies set to hit the streaming service next month as well, and you can see all of them in our earlier coverage. Of course with 15% of the workforce in America currently unemployed, temporarily cancelling Netflix is an easy way for people to cut costs until they get back on their feet. Back in March, we shared a list of 10 completely free movie and TV show streaming services that can serve as fantastic alternatives for those who want to temporarily cancel Netflix or anyone looking for some great content that might not be available on Netflix. Now, our favorite service among them just announced some terrific new additions that are coming to its catalog in June 2020.

We’re talking about Tubi, the awesome free streaming service with apps available on every major mobile and smart TV platform. Tubi is home to more than 20,000 different movies and TV shows that can all be streamed totally free. It’s ad-supported, of course, but that’s a small price to pay for access to all this great content for free.

Tubi announced a bunch of awesome additions to its streaming catalog in May 2020. The service also revealed that it’s the exclusive free home of The Masked Singer, which is currently the most popular show on television. The first two seasons are available to stream in their entirety, so it’s a great chance to catch up if you’ve missed out on the phenomenon so far. New episodes from the current season will also be made available within a few weeks after they air.

If you’re in the mood for movies, Tubi definitely has you covered there as well. And next month in June, the service will add 26 new titles that can all be streamed for free. Highlights include Ender’s Game, Foxcatcher starring Steve Carrell, Kill Bill: Volume I, Scream, Scream 2, Scream 3, The Terminator, and White Chicks. Check out all that in more in the full list below, and all the titles will be available beginning June 1st.

Arena (2011)

Big Eyes (2014)

Early Man (2018)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Ender’s Game (2014)

Foxcatcher (2014)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Hanging Up (2000)

Inferno (2016)

Kill Bill: Volume I (2003)

Look Who’s Talking (1993)

Marauders (2016)

Megamind (2010)

Miles Ahead (2015)

Mr. Brooks (2007)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Takers (2010) – starting 6/3

The Craft (1996)

The Hours (2002)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Terminator (1984)

Urban Legend (1998)

White Chicks (2004)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

