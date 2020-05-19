The Krispy Kreme donut chain has launched a new promotion to help it honor the high school graduating Class of 2020.

The deal includes a themed 2020 Graduate Dozen box that’s available for purchase this week.

On Tuesday, seniors who show up to a Krispy Kreme store in Class of 2020 apparel, however, can get the box for free.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

Since the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting social distancing guidelines that followed in its wake ended up wrecking the chance for high school seniors to enjoy the graduation ceremony they’d been working toward for four years, people have been trying to find different ways to honor the Class of 2020. President Obama delivered a virtual commencement message to graduates, and Facebook groups have been launched, like this one that allows you to “adopt” a high school senior to congratulate them with gifts.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the Krispy Kreme donut chain is doing what it does best — preparing sweet treats to give away to the new high school graduates.

Krispy Kreme has been stepping up its promotional offerings this year, which have included free donuts for healthcare workers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the chain’s first-ever green donuts for St. Patrick’s Day. As part of this new promotion, customers can buy a themed “2020 Graduate Dozen” between now and Sunday. And on a related note, graduates who show up to a Krispy Kreme store today in their cap and gown or in some other Class of 2020 swag that proves their senior status can get one 2020 Graduate Dozen for free.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic donut flavors, like Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts. The arrangement includes some donuts decorated with a “2,” which helps to spell out “2020” with the empty donut holes beside the “2.”

Seniors who want to grab a box for free are asked to show up with at least one of the following:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

Thank you @krispykreme! My senior hasn’t had any motivation to get up early. . . until today. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dN84kYvS6G — Gretchen Deaton (@gretchen_deaton) May 19, 2020

Just waited in line for an hour to get some free Krispy Kreme donuts for being a senior and truly no regrets — Dylan Michalski (@dmichalski01) May 19, 2020

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a press release. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

Employee in Krispy Kreme store Image Source: Debra L Rothenberg/Shutterstock