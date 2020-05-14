A person who has been providing regular PlayStation 5 rumors claims to know the actual price of the PS5’s new DualSense controller.

One free wireless device will be bundled with each PS5 purchase, while standalone DualSense purchases will supposedly cost $59.99.

The controller will hit stores on November 20th, which is the rumored release date of the PS5.

Sony said in its most recent earnings report that the PlayStation 5 will launch on time this holiday season, as originally planned. The company has acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted PS5 development, but the console should still arrive on time. Sony is far from announcing availability or pricing information for the console and hasn’t said anything about PS5 supply. People with inside information about Sony’s plans said in the past few weeks that a PS5 launch event is just around the corner. The console’s design could be unveiled officially as early as June 2nd, according to a leaker. The same person said a few times in the past few months that the console will launch on November 20th, with preorders set to start once Sony unveils the console. Now, the leaker claims to know the price of the brand new DualSense controller as well.

Twitter user @PSErebus is the leaker in question, but he or she moved his PlayStation-centric tweets over to a new handle @IronManPS5 for some reason. The person is definitely not Iron Man, but he or she has been very active on Twitter in the past few months, aggressively pushing some of these leaks and dismissing previous leaks. Given that the novel coronavirus has practically shut down the world, anyone could have easily dismissed all the rumors that claimed Sony would unveil the PS5 in February or March. Sony never even got to announce a press event, as it was one of the first big tech companies to pull out of tech shows over coronavirus fears.

Sony did make several PS5 announcements in the past few weeks. The company detailed the console’s specs a few weeks ago, and then it unveiled the design and product name of the brand new PlayStation 5 controller. Reports that followed claimed the design of the controller was made public as Sony feared leaks.

Sony did not say how much the DualSense controller will cost, but @IronManPS5 took to Twitter to reveal the price of the controller. The PS5 retail box will contain one DualSense wireless controllers, the leaker said before listing the price.

Standalone DualSense controllers will cost $59.99 in the US, CAD 59.99 in Canada, €59.99 in Europe, and £54.99 in the UK. Needless to say, these prices can’t be confirmed at this time. But they do make sense for a brand new product like the PS5.

In previous leaks dating back to late 2019, the leaker said the console would sell for $499.99, a price tag that’s also yet to be confirmed.

Finally, the leak says the PS5 controller will be available on November 20th, when the new console will supposedly launch.

