A Twitter user who previously shared details about the PlayStation 5, including a potential design reveal date, also offered a supposed release date for the new console.

The PS5 release will supposedly take place on November 20th, 2020, according to this anonymous insider.

Sony is yet to announce the launch date of the next PlayStation, and there’s no guarantee the console will make its holiday 2020 debut.

Microsoft had a brand new Xbox Series X event scheduled for Thursday to demo some of the games that were designed for the next-generation console. Sony will share some PlayStation 5 news in the coming weeks, a blogger with connections in the industry said a few days ago. It wasn’t clear at the time whether Sony would also show off the PS5 design, which is still a mystery. Given that the coronavirus health crisis is far from over, Sony isn’t likely to host any press events soon. That said, it could run its own PS5 games demo virtually without having to show the device to anyone.

A different leaker claimed that the PS5 design will be unveiled on June 2nd via an announcement on Sony’s PlayStation blog, without revealing where he or she obtained the info from. The same person has now followed up with a series of tweets that suggest Sony’s PS5 release date has already been decided.

Both the Xbox Series X and the PS5 are expected to hit stores this holiday season, but the initial supply could be very short. A recent report said the PS5 isn’t supposed to be delayed, but Sony might postpone the launch if Microsoft does so first. Microsoft has been more open about the Series X this year, and said a few weeks ago there’s no reason to believe the Series X will see delays. However, the company seemed to indicate that the console might be postponed in a worst-case scenario. The Xbox team is working from home during the pandemic and that could affect launch plans.

Leaker @PSErebus posted a Twitter storm about PS5 games on Thursday. He or she explained why some of the PS4 and PS5 games were delayed a few months ago, saying it’s all related to the PS5 launch.

Remember all those games that got “delayed” in January so developers could have “more time to work on them?” Yeah, that wasn’t the real reason. New consoles are out in November. They just want to promote those games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

They just want to promote the incentive close to the release of the new consoles that if you buy the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version for free. That only works well closer to the launch of the consoles — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

The leaker also added that PS5 will boost the visuals of all PS4 games via the so-called Boost Mode:

PlayStation 5 will boost visuals and frame rates for a selection of PlayStation 4 games in Boost Mode — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

In a follow-up message, the leaker said that many of the top 100 PS4 games will be available on the PS5 at launch, which is November 20th, 2020.

Many of the Top 100 most played PlayStation 4 games will be playable on PlayStation 5 at launch on November 20, 2020 — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

He or she then began to list a series of PS4 games using the same wording, except for the game title. In each of those tweets, the same November 20th, 2020 release date is mentioned. Here are a few examples:

Death Stranding will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VLcpiiMWJQ — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/YYmOnkPve2 — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

The Last of Us Remastered will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/aKJr52guu7 — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

Horizon Zero Dawn will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/oKFi0MWgwq — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/zmyhceFPkN — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GvzbdRA29x — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

Marvel’s Spider-Man will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/lP3llJyTnH — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

The Last of Us Part II will take advantage of Boost Mode on PlayStation 5 on November 20, 2020 pic.twitter.com/nJi8UxwBtm — Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 6, 2020

We still have no idea where this leaker obtains his or her information from, and there’s always a chance it’s all fake. Of note, the same person listed the exact same PS5 release date on Twitter back in late November 2019 in a series of PS5 tweets.

Image Source: Jomic/Shutterstock