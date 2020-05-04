Disney’s streaming service has just added what it promises is the largest release yet of Star Wars content onto Disney+ since its launch back in November.

The additions come in time for “May the 4th,” an annual celebration of the Star Wars franchise that recalls the movies’ famous “May the Force be with you” catchphrase.

On Monday, the streamer announced it’s honoring the global fan base of the entertainment franchise created by George Lucas with what it declared is the largest release of Star Wars content on the service since the Disney+ launch back in November. “With today’s addition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the complete Skywalker saga,” the streamer announced, as well as “the series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, series premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, concept art takeovers, and new avatar choices, there’s something for every Star Wars fan on Disney+.”

Here’s a look at some of what’s available now on Disney+ in honor of May the 4th, which, of course, Star Wars fans will recognize as a pun on the familiar “May the Force be with you” catchphrase:

For starters, the nine-part Star Wars theatrical saga that began in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope, is now available to stream in one place.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is an eight-episode documentary series that takes viewers behind the scenes of The Mandalorian (which itself was the first-ever Star Wars live-action TV series). According to Disney, “Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind the scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau.”

Also in honor of May the 4th, Disney+ users can now customize their profiles with seven new Star Wars avatars, which include the characters Darth Maul, Jabba the Hutt, Bo Katan, D-O, Captain Rex, Porg, and a 332nd Trooper. Disney+ users will also be treated to a May the 4th concept art takeover, a week-long initiative in which each film and series’ artwork will be updated to feature its original concept paintings.

For example, the Disney+ homepage carousel will showcase Star Wars concept art from concept designer and illustrator Ralph McQuarrie, who painted a scene of droids in the desert back in 1975. Fans will also be able to navigate to a dedicated brand page directly from carousel art.

Image Source: Disney