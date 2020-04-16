Apple’s iPhone 12 release is still at least 5 months away but it seems like we’ve known nearly everything there is to know about the upcoming new smartphone series forever.

As it turns out, new leaks suggest that a few key things we thought we know about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s design were wrong.

A new video shows us exactly what Apple’s stunning new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like… from the back, at least.

Plenty more Android phones are due to launch in the coming months, though some are obviously more exciting than others. One thing they all have in common, however, is the fact that the hype surrounding their launches is dwarfed by Apple's upcoming new iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is set to release a brand new stable of smartphones that pack a ton of new features and the first big redesign since the iPhone X debuted back in 2017. As it turns out, however, a few things we thought we knew about Apple's iPhone 12 design turned out to be wrong.

Plenty more Android phones are due to launch in the coming months, though some are obviously more exciting than others. One thing they all have in common, however, is the fact that the hype surrounding their launches is dwarfed by Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 12 lineup. Apple is set to release a brand new stable of smartphones that pack a ton of new features and the first big redesign since the iPhone X debuted back in 2017. As it turns out, however, a few things we thought we knew about Apple’s iPhone 12 design turned out to be wrong.

Ever since TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo began shedding light on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup back in 2019, we’ve all felt like we had a pretty good handle on what Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup will look like. According to Kuo, the phones will ditch the rounded metal edges in favor of a flat perimeter reminiscent of the iPhone 5 design everyone loves. In a nutshell, the iPhone 12 series will look like a miniature version of Apple’s latest iPad Pro models.

We’ve also been hearing a lot about the upgraded cameras on the back of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones. The iPhone 12 models — that’s right, models as in plural since there will be two iPhone 12 versions and two iPhone 12 Pro versions this year — will feature an upgraded dual-lens camera while the iPhone 12 Pro models will have a refreshed-triple-lens camera that adds a time of flight (ToF) sensor into the mix. As it turns out, however, that’s not the only addition to the back of Apple’s next Pro iPhone models.

Over the past few months, all of the iPhone 12 Pro mockups we’ve seen based on leaks have looked like this. As you can see, there’s a triple-lens rear camera with a small ToF sensor in addition to the LED flash. As it turns out, however, more recent leaks suggest the iPhone 12 Pro is getting a full-fledged LIDAR sensor on the back just like Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro.

Updated leaks have a totally different camera design, and a new video put together by YouTube channel Technizio Concept may very well give us a glimpse at almost exactly what the iPhone 12 Pro looks like. We say “almost” because the front of the phone is horribly wrong — the bezels are far too wide and there’s no notch at the top of the display. Based on leaks from within Apple’s own iOS 14 code, we know that all four iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will have a notch. If you want to see what the back of the 12 Pro will look like though, definitely check out the video embedded below.