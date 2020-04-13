Apple Watch Series 6 may include a new feature that can detect when a user is likely to have a panic attack.

In such a scenario, a user would receive an alert along with steps they can take to alleviate or prevent the panic attack from taking hold.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will reportedly include a faster processor, Wi-Fi 6, improved water resistance, and better battery life.

It’s no secret that heath and fitness features have become huge selling points for the Apple Watch. From the ECG app introduced on the Apple Watch Series 4 to the device’s fall detection feature, Apple over the past few years has steadily added more and more features designed to help users live healthier lives and stay abreast of potentially life-threatening conditions.

Looking ahead to the Apple Watch Series 6, which will presumably launch later this fall, a new leak from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro reveals that the next-gen Apple Watch will incorporate new features designed to address some mental health issues.

Specifically, the report claims that the upcoming Apple Watch may be able to detect when a user has a panic attack and when a user is experiencing a particularly great deal of stress. The ultimate goal is for the Apple Watch to learn what type of health measurements typically precede an event like a panic attack so that the device can then “warn the user beforehand and offer assistance such as breathing exercises.” Apple, according to Weinbach, “wants the Apple Watch and Health app to be a complete suite for both mental and physical health.”

Some other Apple Watch 6 improvements we can expect to see include better battery life, Wi-Fi 6, improved water resistance, a next-gen processor, and perhaps a sleep tracking feature. We’ve also seen speculative reports claiming that the next-gen Apple Watch may be able to measure oxygen levels in the blood and subsequently alert users when their blood oxygen saturation falls below an appropriate level.

All told, the health features Apple has managed to add to the Apple Watch have been incredibly impressive and have managed to save a number of lives. Earlier this year, for instance, the Apple Watch alerted a user named Jorge Freire Jr. that his heart rate was unusually high. Ultimately, Freire Jr. went to the hospital whereupon doctors found that he had an arrhythmia that could have led to a stroke or heart failure if left untreated.

Beyond the Apple Watch 6, we’ve seen reports indicating that Apple wants to incorporate Touch ID onto upcoming Apple Watch models. This may not arrive until the Apple Watch Series 7 in 2021, but it would certainly be an interesting development.

As to the implementation, rumor has it that Apple wants to add Touch ID to the side button of the Apple Watch for enhanced biometric security. Not only will this enable users to keep sensitive information private, but it should also make unlocking the Apple Watch — which can currently be done by entering a PIN or unlocking a paired iPhone — much easier.

