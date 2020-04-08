Unusual coronavirus symptoms keep piling up if the empirical findings of a French organization of dermatologists are to be believed.

Skin issues, including frostbite-like manifestations, hives, and persistent redness, have been associated with COVID-19.

There is no scientific study to back up the new finding, but it’s the latest in a growing list that could help people recognize a coronavirus infection.

Fever, fatigue, a dry cough, and shortness of breath. These are among the most common COVID-19 symptoms, but they’re not enough to confirm an infection from the novel coronavirus. You’d have to get tested to be certain, but only if you qualify and there are enough tests to go around in your area. This diabolical microorganism is able to cause other issues as well that might warn physicians that something is amiss. Neurologists have discovered that some of the confused patients they just saw didn’t just have a stroke. Cardiologists who rushed people suspected of having a heart attack to the catheterization lab found no blockage. And many doctors noticed that COVID-19 patients were experiencing a sudden loss of smell and taste. You can now add dermatological symptoms to all these unusual COVID-19 signs, thanks to the French National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists (SNDV) organization.

Cutaneous manifestations including pseudo-frostbite, hives, and persistent redness have been associated with COVID-19, Le Figaro reports. The sudden appearance of redness can be painful, and the dermatologists noticed lesions resulting from temporary urticaria.

The SNDV organized a WhatsApp discussion group of more than 400 professionals who work either in the private sector or for the public healthcare system in France. They highlighted skin lesions that may or may not be associated with other typical COVID-19 signs, like respiratory issues.

Not all COVID-19 patients develop complications, and many may not even experience any respiratory problems at all while their immune system fights off the virus. Studies have shown that COVID-19 patients who’re not experiencing any symptoms can still infect others, and should self-isolate to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Analysis of the many cases reported to SNDV shows that these manifestations can be associated” with the novel coronavirus, said the group in an announcement. “We are alerting the public and the medical profession in order to detect these potentially contagious patients as quickly as possible,” a translated version of a press release said.

The doctors advised patients to seek consultations in the event that they experience such symptoms.

The Director-General of Health Jérôme Salomon said he wasn’t aware of any published work that can demonstrate dermatological symptomatology in COVID-19 cases. But he added that not everything is known about the novel coronavirus and we’re learning new things every day.

If you’re experiencing any sort of skin issue, you should contact your doctor. Not just because it might be COVID-19, but because all dermatological matters need to be treated regardless of other medical conditions.

Image Source: FILIPPO VENEZIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock