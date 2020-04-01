Netflix released its full calendar of movie and TV series releases for the month of April a few weeks ago, but it’s time to revisit the release list now April has finally arrived.

As people continue to stay home and self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, they’re relying on Netflix more than ever to keep them entertained.

Netflix plans to release more than 100 different movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows in April, and 53 of them are Netflix original productions.

In a world that is now dominated by bad news as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its tear across the US and elsewhere, we have to appreciate every bit of good news whenever we can. And there’s no question whatsoever that the arrival of a new month full of exciting original movies and TV series from Netflix is good news. The nation’s favorite source of streaming entertainment released 55 different originals last month, and you should definitely check out our March 2020 roundup of new Netflix originals to make sure you didn’t miss anything big. Highlights include new seasons of Castlevania, Paradise PD, Kingdom, Elite, and Ozark, as well as Mark Wahlberg’s first Netflix movie Spenser Confidential.

Once you’re done catching up on those hot titles and anything else you might’ve missed in March, it’s time to set your sights on April. There more than 100 different original movies, stand-up comedy specials, documentaries, and full seasons of TV series set to be added to Netflix’s catalog this month, including a whopping 39 new movies that just started streaming today. You’ll find them all in our coverage of Netflix’s full April 2020 release schedule, but may people like to focus solely on all the new original Netflix movies and series set to premiere each month. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix will release a total of 53 original TV show seasons, movies, and other special features over the course of the month in April 2020. It all starts this Friday, April 3rd as Netflix premieres five new originals including Money Heist: The Phenomenon, a film that dives into Netflix’s smash hit show. More notable releases include a new season of Ricky Gervais’s fantastic drama After Life, season 4 of The Last Kingdom, and the debut season of Never Have I Ever, a new show from Mindy Kaling.

You’ll find all of Netflix’s original releases in April 2020 below, and there are links to all the available Netflix pages so you can learn more and watch all the trailers.

Streaming April 3rd

Streaming April 6th

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming April 7th

Streaming April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming April 10th

Streaming April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 15th

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 16th

Streaming April 17th

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming April 22nd

Streaming April 23rd

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 24th

Streaming April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 27th

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming April 29th

Streaming April 30th

Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM

Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM

The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

