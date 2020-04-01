- Netflix released its full calendar of movie and TV series releases for the month of April a few weeks ago, but it’s time to revisit the release list now April has finally arrived.
- As people continue to stay home and self-quarantine in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, they’re relying on Netflix more than ever to keep them entertained.
- Netflix plans to release more than 100 different movies, specials, and full seasons of TV shows in April, and 53 of them are Netflix original productions.
- Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.
In a world that is now dominated by bad news as the COVID-19 pandemic continues its tear across the US and elsewhere, we have to appreciate every bit of good news whenever we can. And there’s no question whatsoever that the arrival of a new month full of exciting original movies and TV series from Netflix is good news. The nation’s favorite source of streaming entertainment released 55 different originals last month, and you should definitely check out our March 2020 roundup of new Netflix originals to make sure you didn’t miss anything big. Highlights include new seasons of Castlevania, Paradise PD, Kingdom, Elite, and Ozark, as well as Mark Wahlberg’s first Netflix movie Spenser Confidential.
Once you’re done catching up on those hot titles and anything else you might’ve missed in March, it’s time to set your sights on April. There more than 100 different original movies, stand-up comedy specials, documentaries, and full seasons of TV series set to be added to Netflix’s catalog this month, including a whopping 39 new movies that just started streaming today. You’ll find them all in our coverage of Netflix’s full April 2020 release schedule, but may people like to focus solely on all the new original Netflix movies and series set to premiere each month. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix will release a total of 53 original TV show seasons, movies, and other special features over the course of the month in April 2020. It all starts this Friday, April 3rd as Netflix premieres five new originals including Money Heist: The Phenomenon, a film that dives into Netflix’s smash hit show. More notable releases include a new season of Ricky Gervais’s fantastic drama After Life, season 4 of The Last Kingdom, and the debut season of Never Have I Ever, a new show from Mindy Kaling.
You’ll find all of Netflix’s original releases in April 2020 below, and there are links to all the available Netflix pages so you can learn more and watch all the trailers.
Streaming April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
- La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
- StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 6th
- The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming April 7th
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 9th
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming April 10th
- Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
- Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
- The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
- Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 14th
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 15th
- The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 16th
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 17th
- Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
- #blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
- Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
- Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 20th
- Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 21st
- Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 22nd
- Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
- The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
- The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
- Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 23rd
- The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 24th
- After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
- Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming April 26th
- The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 27th
- Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 29th
- A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming April 30th
- Dangerous Lies — NETFLIX FILM
- Drifting Dragons — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Victims’ Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL