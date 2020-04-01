‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ star Larry David recorded a Facebook video this week urging people to follow social distancing guidelines.

The coronavirus still has much of the country on lockdown, but not everyone is keen on staying in the house.

The coronavirus death tally is almost at 45,000 people worldwide and the race for a vaccine remains ongoing.

For reasons that seem to defy explanation, not everyone in the US is keen on adhering to social distancing guidelines. From spring breakers who flooded Florida beaches this month to a Florida pastor who recently held services for hundreds of congregants, a lot of people seem to be underestimating the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while it may seem that this is nothing more than an issue in Florida, the reality is that many states have been dealing with folks who have an open disregard for social distancing. Just last week, for example, Chicago officially closed down its city parks and beaches because people were out there en masse enjoying some unusually nice weather.

Looking to encourage social distancing with a bit of humor, Curb Your Enthusiasm star and Seinfeld creator Larry David recently took to Facebook to implore folks to stay at home. The video first appeared on the official California Governor Facebook page.

“Obviously somebody put me up to this ’cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” David says at the beginning of the video. “But, I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are, you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing, you’re socializing too close.”

“It’s not good,” David adds. “You’re hurting old people like me. Well not me. I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But other old people who might be your relatives.”

Driving the point home, David points out that people are passing up a once in a lifetime opportunity to just stay at home, sit on the couch, and enjoy some TV.

“I don’t know how you’re passing that up,” David says. “Maybe you’re not that bright. Here it is, go home and watch TV. That’s my advice to you. And if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house. You know that. It’s just trouble out there. It’s just not a good place to be.”

Wise words from a funny man.

And it’s worth reminding folks that people who seem to openly flout the social distancing guidelines are, not surprisingly, contracting the coronavirus. Remember the spring breakers I mentioned above? Well, many of the students who were so intent on partying during their spring break ultimately tested positive for the coronavirus.

