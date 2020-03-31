SiriusXM has made its premium service free of charge through May 15th due to coronavirus.

You don’t need a credit card or a login to take advantage of SiriusXM’s free offer – either download the app or visit the website to start listening to 300+ channels for free right now.

SiriusXM’s free offer is limited to users in North America.

Visit BGR’s homepage for more stories.

I have been working from home nearly every day since I took this job more than six years ago, but many of you are sitting on your couch or in your home office during work hours for the very first time. It can be a difficult transition, and you have to find ways to make your space – be it large or small, quiet or loud – as comfortable as you can so that you can be productive in this new environment that you suddenly find yourself stuck in.

Personally, I prefer it to be quiet when I work from home. I don’t have the TV on in the background or music playing in my headphones, but if you don’t mind some background noise while you work, you should consider taking advantage of SiriusXM’s limited-time offer that will give you access to hundreds of channels for free.

On Tuesday, SiriusXM and one of its most popular personalities, Howard Stern, teamed up to announce that its full lineup of Premier Streaming content will be available for free to listeners in North America through May 15th in order to help keep people in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to help make staying at home sound a little bit better. So we’re opening up SiriusXM for you. Stream now for free until 5/15. Go to https://t.co/l3ZR1yyBzo to start listening. pic.twitter.com/4vtPjstSWd — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) March 31, 2020

Whether you’re a SiriusXM member or not, you can download the SiriusXM app or go to SiriusXM.com/streamfree and start listening to more than 300 channels right away without putting down a credit card or making any financial commitments. You won’t have to cancel anything when the trial period ends, either.

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news and information easily accessible to everyone,” SiriusXM’s CEO Jim Meyer explained in a press release. “In the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels. And there was no better way to launch the Stream Free content than with Howard this morning.”

There are a staggering number of free trials and offers available right now due to the novel coronavirus. In addition to SiriusXM, virtually every premium sports service is offering fans the chance to explore their back catalogs for free for the next few weeks or months. There are a variety of apps that stream movies and shows for free as well, and just last week, Roku announced that it was partnering with over 20 networks to offer extended trials.

Image Source: Michael Zorn/Invision/AP/Shutterstock